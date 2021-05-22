The Statesboro Herald Report (5.22.2021)

The Georgia Museum of Art received two awards at the Georgia Association of Museums Conference, held in Statesboro, Georgia, in a hybrid in-person/virtual format April 26-28. The museum’s series of “Art at Home” projects, started in response to the pandemic, received the special award for “Creativity in Crisis: Community Impact” for Art at Home. Virginia Howell, director of the Robert C. Williams Museum of Papermaking at the Georgia Institute of Technology and a board member of GAM, wrote, “This project really stood out to the awards committee as a great example of adapting to the challenges of a pandemic.”