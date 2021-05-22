newsbreak-logo
Statesboro, GA

The Statesboro Herald Report (5.22.2021)

Statesboro Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMill Creek Elementary fourth grader Maverick Jordan tells us how to get a kick out of a career in the latest installment of When I Grow Up. Brought to you by the Boys & Girls Club of Bulloch County.

Georgia Statesavannahceo.com

Approximately 4,200 Degrees Conferred During Georgia Southern’s 2021 Spring Commencement Ceremonies

This week, approximately 4,200 undergraduate and graduate students from Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro, Armstrong and Liberty campuses received associate, baccalaureate, masters, specialist and doctoral degrees in six Spring 2021 Commencement ceremonies. Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero welcomed the graduates and their guests to the ceremonies, held at the Savannah Convention...
Statesboro, GAStatesboro Herald

Morris Bank welcomes new commercial, mortgage lenders in Statesboro

Morris Bank announces the expansion of their lending team in the Bulloch County market as they welcome aboard two commercial lenders and one mortgage originator. The new members will join the team at Morris Bank’s Main Street and Brannen Street locations in Statesboro. “We are thrilled to continue growing and...
Statesboro, GAuga.edu

Georgia Museum of Art honored for pandemic programs

The Georgia Museum of Art received two awards at the Georgia Association of Museums Conference, held in Statesboro, Georgia, in a hybrid in-person/virtual format April 26-28. The museum’s series of “Art at Home” projects, started in response to the pandemic, received the special award for “Creativity in Crisis: Community Impact” for Art at Home. Virginia Howell, director of the Robert C. Williams Museum of Papermaking at the Georgia Institute of Technology and a board member of GAM, wrote, “This project really stood out to the awards committee as a great example of adapting to the challenges of a pandemic.”
Georgia StateWTGS

Chatham Co. leaders launch gang violence prevention commission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gangs are a problem that Georgia state lawmakers have been battling for years, even right here in Chatham County. Chatham County officials said they have taken a step in the right direction with a new gang prevention commission that targets young people before they get involved with gang activity.
Posted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Statesboro, GAStatesboro Herald

Carr — Neubauer

The Rev. and Mrs. Franklin Sasser of Garfield and Mr. and Mrs. Keith Carr of Statesboro announce the engagement of their daughter, Libby Carr, to Colin Neubauer of Atlanta. Miss Carr is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Dickey Harrison of Kite, Georgia, and Arlene Carr and the late Emory Carr of Swainsboro. She is a certified public accountant and fraud examiner employed by Aprio LLP, in Atlanta and a graduate of Georgia Southern University.
Statesboro, GAwtoc.com

Statesboro PD investigating aggravated assault at apartment complex

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that sent one man to the hospital Sunday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to Madison Meadows Apartments on Packinghouse Road around 1:45 p.m. Prior to their arrival, a 20-year-old man was dropped off at a local hospital...
Statesboro, GAgriceconnect.com

Public Safety Honored by Ogeechee Masonic Lodge #213 F & AM

Bulloch County public safety members were honored recently by members of the Ogeechee Masonic Lodge # 213 F & AM in downtown Statesboro. The Freemasons fed over 135 public safety workers a fish dinner they prepared at the lodge downtown. According to David Thompson, Junior Warden, this is the third...
Statesboro, GAwtoc.com

Statesboro man to walk 50 miles to honor law enforcement

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Statesboro man once again laced up his walking shoes to circle the city over and over through the night to support law officers. John Long stepped off Friday to begin his 20 hour, 50 mile walk in support of law enforcement. This marks the...
Bulloch County, GAStatesboro Herald

In 1895, naval stores were a booming industry

Note: The following is one of a series of columns looking at the origins and growth of the agriculture industry in Southeast Georgia and Bulloch County. The book “Memoirs of Georgia...Accounts of the State’s Civil, Military, Industrial, and Professional Interests, Vol. 1,” was published by the Southern Historical Association in 1895. The document revealed much about the naval stores industry.
Statesboro, GAgriceconnect.com

Alvie Coes to Address Graduates at OTC Commencement Tonight, May 13

Ogeechee Technical College alumnus, Alvie Coes, will provide the commencement address at OTC’s graduation ceremony slated for May 13 at 7:00 pm at the Statesboro High Auditorium. Coes is a proud alumni of OTC where he graduated with an associate’s degree in Funeral Service Education in December 2011. While at...
Statesboro, GAgriceconnect.com

Nightingale has Pfizer in Statesboro for Anyone 12 & Up

Nightingale Private Home Care located at 125 North College Street in Statesboro has Pfizer Vaccine which is now available for anyone 12 years old an up. Most local providers have switched to Moderna or Johnson & Johnson because it is easier to store. Because of this Bulloch County parents have been scrambling to find Pfizer to vaccinate their children before summer camps and activities begin. CLICK HERE to complete a registration form for Pfizer vaccine. Nightingale has ample supply of Pfizer and is working to provide vaccine to additional providers in the Statesboro area if demand increases.
Statesboro, GAwtoc.com

Statesboro businessman shares family’s culture & cuisine

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - This month marks Asian American/Pacific Island Heritage Month. We’re spotlighting people in our region who bring their background to their community. Adam Tsang turns into a whirlwind in his kitchen. He’s first-generation American and Statesboro native, but a second-generation restaurant owner. “Back in the day, there...
Bulloch County, GAwtoc.com

Proposal to expand Greenway Trail to Brooklet

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If you love the outdoors in parts of Bulloch County, there is a plan to bring you even more access. There is a walking and biking trail from the heart of Statesboro that goes to the outskirts of town. The plan is to extend that trail and give people even more miles to enjoy.
Statesboro, GAStatesboro Herald

rel.-Church Calendar0515 2021

Church Calendar announcements may be submitted to the Herald by mail, ATTENTION:. CHURCH CALENDAR OF ANNOUNCEMENTS, by phone (764-9031) or hand-delivered to the office. Because the length of our church calendar is determined by the amount of space available, not every item submitted will appear. Your item may start out at the bottom, but will move to the top as the date of the event nears. Items in the church calendar are printed free of charge. Sometimes we may not be able to publish your announcement as specified. If your announcement must be printed on specific days or worded in a specific way, it needs to be run as a paid advertisement.
Atlanta, GAallongeorgia.com

Southeast Bulloch Varsity Soccer Teams Donate Over $3K to Safe Haven

The varsity soccer teams at Southeast Bulloch High School have made a generous donation of $3,400 to Safe Haven of Statesboro. The boys and girls teams made the donation on May 4 at Fred Shaver Field in Brooklet, just prior to the girls’ Georgia High School Association state quarterfinals match against Westminster Schools of Atlanta.