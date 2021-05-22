newsbreak-logo
Huge: FAA Expected To Downgrade Mexican Safety Rating

By Jay Singh
simpleflying.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is reportedly looking to downgrade Mexico’s air safety rating. This would be a huge blow to Mexican carriers and could severely impact a major US airline. The air safety rating is reportedly concerned over Mexico’s oversight of airlines. FAA expected to downgrade Mexican...

