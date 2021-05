Sony has created a camera for professional photographers and content creators that delivers on its promised combination of speed and resolution along with great video capability. It really can do everything very well. Of course, such technological excellence doesn’t come cheap, but Sony has priced the A1 to match the Canon EOS-1D X Mark III and Nikon D6. Time will tell if the A1 has the robustness of those cameras, but it’s certainly an excellent and versatile creative tool.