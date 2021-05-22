'Always be kind': Time Schafer talks Psychonauts 2 and mental health

As if sharing a confined space with a sibling during puberty wasn’t nerve-wracking enough, having to move back into your family household due to an ongoing pandemic sounds like the trailer to an actual horror film. Unsure if the thought of a pandemic or having to coexist in the same room as your religious abuela at twenty-five petrified you more, both have had an unwavering effect on your mental health. While mental health awareness is slowly becoming a national conversation, there is still an underlying negative stigma toward attending to our mental wellbeing within the Latinx community. To be fair, unpacking family and generational trauma is never easy nor is it something that can be taken on overnight. However, there are baby steps to setting boundaries within your Latinx household that can drastically improve your mental health and family dynamic over time.