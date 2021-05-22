At Seahorse Healing, Nelle Rogers and Magic harness horse power
Nelle Rogers was just 7 years old when she first discovered that horses could heal. She'd started taking riding lessons at the horse farm across the street from her childhood home in Barrington, Illinois, right around the same time that her parents started to fight regularly. As her parents moved toward divorce, she was eager to make herself scarce at home. So she'd pack a lunch, heading out at sunrise and returning at sundown.