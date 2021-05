It’s Inter Milan vs. Juventus Saturday with a Champions League spot on the line. Inter Milan has already locked up the 2021 Serie A title, breaking a record streak of nine straight titles by Juventus. Now, all eyes turn to Juventus’ status in the Champions League. With a win, Juventus can leap up to No. 4. With a loss, Juventus could be knocked out the Champions League entirely. Eyes will be on Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo to lead the way once again in a vital game. On the other side, Internazionale has already locked up the Italian League title thanks to huge contributions from the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martínez.