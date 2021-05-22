Germany's new history museum forced to 'decolonise' after decision to hand back Benin Bronzes
The opening of Berlin’s newest and most spectacular museum is in danger of being overshadowed by a growing row over Germany’s colonial heritage and looted art. The Humboldt Forum was supposed to be Berlin’s answer to the British Museum. Housed in a new reconstruction of the palace from which the Kaiser announced the start of the First World War, it aims to bring the non-European collections of the city’s many museums together in a new home.www.telegraph.co.uk