OLED TVs aren't always great for HDR – here’s why

Along with the eye-popping colours and amazing contrast, when you buy an OLED TV you usually also get one other thing: a pretty hefty credit card bill. While Philips’s OLED705 is hardly spare change, the 55in version will set you back a relatively affordable £979, despite offering loads of top-end telly tech. Its P5 chip uses AI to bolster the picture processing, with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and a 50W sound system that works with Dolby Atmos and DTS Play-Fi. It runs Android TV, meaning you get Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in, plus access to all the streaming apps you might want, and while the Ambilight only shines from three sides as opposed to the four you get on most other Philips tellies, sacrifices have to be made somewhere to get that price south of a grand. 55in too small for you? If you can find an extra £520, there’s also a 65in version available for £1499, but that’s nowhere near as much of a bargain.