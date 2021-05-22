newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

OLED TVs aren't always great for HDR – here’s why

By Jeremy Laird
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LCD TVs are brighter than OLED TVs. At least, the best and brightest LED-backlit LCD sets are brighter than the best and brightest OLED alternatives, and that’s an irrefutable fact. It’s also part of the reason why OLED TVs have limitations when it comes to displaying HDR or High Dynamic...

www.techradar.com
TechRadar

TechRadar

9K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hdr#Oled#Television#Per Pixel Lighting#Samsung Tvs#Image Quality#Lg G1 Tv#Lg Gx#Standard#Crt#Vizio#Perceptual Quantisation#Pq#Oled Tvs#Oled Technology#Lcd Tvs#Oled Sets#Hdr Content#Full Screen Brightness#Sufficient Brightness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Instagram
Related
ElectronicsTechRadar

The best TVs are harder to choose than ever – here’s why

The best TVs of 2021 are starting to arrive in earnest, and it’s making things very difficult for those wanting to opt for the very best television available today. Why’s that? While there’s always been plenty of competition on the TV market, with opposing panel technologies and hardware solutions always fighting for the last dollar they can, there’s been something of a shift in this year’s TV ranges, multiplying our choices even further and ensuring that buying a new TV requires even more deliberation than before.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

OLED TV production is dropping amid surge of Mini LED screens

OLED TVs are the premium TV technology of the moment, but that hasn't stopped the arrival of Mini LED displays from taking some of the wind out of OLED's sails. Analysts at DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) report that increased interest in Mini LED TV displays is causing manufacturers to redirect investment towards the new technology.
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

Is Xbox Series X Dolby Vision Gaming About To Give Even Cutting Edge TVs Another Big Headache?

If you’ve looked at the Xbox Series X’s 4K TV Details screen recently, you may have noticed something new on there. Where once there used to be a single check for whether your TV supported the premium Dolby Vision HDR format or not, now there are two separate, more specific Dolby Vision checks: One to show whether your TV can support Dolby Vision in 4K at 60Hz, and one to show whether your TV can support Dolby Vision in 4K at 120Hz.
Electronicsxda-developers

Apple is working on a new pair of wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds

Apple’s go-to wireless earbuds are part of the AirPods lineup, which is comprised of the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and we even recently got full-fledged wireless headphones in the form of the AirPods Max. But AirPods are not Apple’s only audio venture. They also own the Beats brand, first founded by Dr. Dre, and have released many Apple-centric products since their 2014 acquisition. They often feature similar hardware to AirPods, including Apple’s W1 and H1 chipsets, and work pretty well on iOS devices as a result. New Beats true wireless earbuds, seemingly called Beats Studio Buds, are coming soon if images found in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas are anything to go by.
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

Don’t Worry, Tizen Will Still Live on in Samsung’s TVs

During Google’s I/O 2021 event, Samsung announced that it is joining forces with Google to merge the companies’ smartwatch operating systems into a new version of Wear OS. But while Samsung is abandoning Tizen on its wearables, the company will keep using Tizen on its smart TVs. News of Google...
TechnologyZDNet

Samsung Display shows off OLED panel that can fold twice

Samsung Display on Tuesday unveiled an OLED panel that can be folded twice. The S-Foldable, when fully stretched out, provides 7.2 inches of screen but when it is folded twice, it transforms into the size of a conventional smartphone, the company said. The panel was one among many displays exhibited...
ElectronicsStuff.tv

Philips OLED705 is an unusually affordable OLED TV

Along with the eye-popping colours and amazing contrast, when you buy an OLED TV you usually also get one other thing: a pretty hefty credit card bill. While Philips’s OLED705 is hardly spare change, the 55in version will set you back a relatively affordable £979, despite offering loads of top-end telly tech. Its P5 chip uses AI to bolster the picture processing, with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and a 50W sound system that works with Dolby Atmos and DTS Play-Fi. It runs Android TV, meaning you get Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in, plus access to all the streaming apps you might want, and while the Ambilight only shines from three sides as opposed to the four you get on most other Philips tellies, sacrifices have to be made somewhere to get that price south of a grand. 55in too small for you? If you can find an extra £520, there’s also a 65in version available for £1499, but that’s nowhere near as much of a bargain.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

Is HDR Not Working on Microsoft Edge? Here's How You Can Fix It

Windows 10's native web browser—Microsoft Edge is fully capable of playing HDR videos as long as your hardware allows it. However, you can have trouble getting this feature to work properly on some websites. Often, this has to do with your Windows 10 settings for HDR playback, but your browser...
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Save $130 and get a free XBoom Bluetooth speaker with LG's 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV

LG has an interesting promotion going on right now at Amazon. You can get one of LG's amazing OLED TVs and get a free XBoom speaker to go with it. There's also a direct discount on several versions of the CX Series TV, so you get a lot of savings here. For example, the LG OLED55CXPUA CX Series 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV is down to a price of $1,349.99 on Amazon. That's $130 off its regular cost of $1,480 and the second lowest price we've ever seen for this TV. If you include the value of the XBoom speaker, it's the best deal yet.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

OLED TVs are much better for the environment, says LG

Choosing between an OLED TV and an LCD or QLED screen? For the environmentally conscious among you, an OLED model might be the best choice. LG has laid out some attractive figures for OLED TV recycling, showing that OLED panels for 65-inch TVs require a mere 0.43kg of plastic, compared to the 5.2kg of plastic utilized in a 65-inch LCD. That's 12 times as much plastic in an LCD screen – and it's not plastic that's easily recyclable, either, given the complexity of the material (via Business Korea).
ElectronicsHartford Courant

The best OLED TV of 2021

Instead of using one primary backlight and a liquid crystal layer to filter it, OLED technology utilizes individually lit pixels, which allows these high-end TVs to deliver more accurate colors, deeper blacks and wider viewing angles than just about any LCD panel can manage. While they cost significantly more than backlit models, OLED TVs are outfitted with some of today’s most advanced capabilities.
ElectronicsCNET

Best TV deals for May 2021: Save on models from TCL, LG and Vizio

If you don't have immediate plans to return to the movie theater even after getting vaccinated, perhaps it makes sense to put your theater-going dollars toward a new TV for binge-watching at home. Now is a good time to make a TV upgrade; some of the best TVs we've reviewed are on sale right now at Best Buy and Amazon, from budget models to the best TV that CNET TV guru David Katzmaier has ever reviewed. Also included on this list are some low-cost picks that aren't on sale.
ElectronicsCNET

Samsung to overhaul smartwatch with Galaxy Watch 4, report says

Samsung is reportedly changing up its smartwatch system with the launch of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4, updating from using Tizen to instead use Android Wear OS with One UI 3.x on top. Samsung could launch three new versions of the Galaxy Watch, including a classic version and an Active model, SamMobile reported Monday, under the codenames Wish, Fresh and Lucky.