Somehow, Microsoft Build, the software company, and cloud provider's annual developer conference is back. Now even the virtual nature of the event is an annual tradition -- though I hope one we can abandon next year. But one tradition not abandoned is using the occasion of Build to announce new developments on the data and analytics front. This year, while Microsoft has no groundbreaking news per se, it has an impressive roster of announcements around new features and new service tiers for its BI and database offerings in the cloud.