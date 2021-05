Atran (V8, Moscow Vnukovo) has dry-leased two more B737-800(BCF)s from GECAS, adding the pair already delivered to the Russian cargo specialist in 2018 and 2019. VQ-BFR (msn 33548), the first of the two newly contracted jets, underwent conversion at Jinan before heading to Ostrava for pre-delivery repainting over the course of May 9-10, 2021. It was subsequently delivered to Moscow Vnukovo on May 20, Flightradar24 ADS-B data shows. The other aircraft, VQ-BFX (msn 33717), remains at Jinan airport and will be delivered to Atran by month-end, GECAS said.