First-person slash ‘em up Ghostrunner has been a solid success for 505 Games and Polish developer One More Level, selling over 600 thousand copies to date, and today the two announced a sequel is in the works. It sounds like this follow up will be more ambitious than its predecessor, as it will be exclusive to next-gen platforms and is being made with double the budget or the original (around €5 million). Co-CEO of 505 parent company Digital Bros. Group, Raffaele Galante, had this to say about the new project.