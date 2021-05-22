newsbreak-logo
2 Patchwork Quilt Scrapbook Layouts

By Heather Holbrook
Recycled Crafts
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspired by Patchwork quilts open die cut shapes in repeated grids, squares and star designs can be filled with different patterns papers or even photos to give the look of a handmade quilt. They are perfect to create a homey background for lots of different layouts. Visit the Scrapbook and...

Beauty & FashionRecycled Crafts

How to Pick Fabric for a Quilt

Have you ever wondered how to pick out fabrics for a quilt? This helpful tutorial from Polka Dot Chair has got you covered. The article goes into details about a number of questions quilters may have. They include:. Where Should I Get My Fabric?. What Colors Should I Use?. What...
Books & Literaturepaigetaylorevans.com

Lost in Wonderland Layout by Shimelle

Hello crafty friends! Shimelle here today with a new scrapbook page to share. As soon as I heard Paige's new collection would be called Wonders, I hoped there would be a way I could put a Wonderland twist on the collection and sure enough, I loved it! I built this page around the Flower Group cut file, to bring a little of Wonderland's flower garden to life.
EntertainmentRecycled Crafts

Pinwheels Layout

Emilie used double sided pattern papers to create some amazing 3D pinwheel for this Sunny Days layout. I love the decorative button in the center of each pinwheel! A colorful title, flamingo tag and a torn border of pattern paper round off this fun layout. Visit the Simple Stories blog...
Books & LiteratureRecycled Crafts

99 Machine Quilting Designs – Book Review

Break free from the simple straight line machine quilting and try something new. This book, 99 Machine-Quilting Designs, by Christa Watson, has plenty of ideas to choose from. It can be purchased over on Connecting Threads. The book has step-by-step instructions for 35 walking foot patterns and 64 free-motion ones....
DesignRecycled Crafts

Mixed Media Shadow Box Layout

Wow, this Shadow Box Layout from Cecelia is truly a work of art and is worthy of hanging on a wall or sitting in a place of pride on a shelf. She used chipboard to create a 3D box, creating the layout from products from Graphic 45 like layers of pattern papers, die cuts, embellishments and more. Making this design in a shadow box give so much room to add thick and chunky accents like 3D flowers and chipboard pieces.
LifestyleRecycled Crafts

I Believe in Unicorns Layout

Tracy used soft pastel colors and lots of chipboard embellishments on this magical Unicorn Layout. Vintage pattern papers and 3D flowers also help add to the sweet romantic feel of the design. I love how she customized and colored her chipboard pieces with embossing powder, especially the glitter on the title.
Recycled Crafts

8 Years Old Birthday Layout

I love all the ways Anna used the number 8 in this fun Birthday layout. There’s a very large 8 in the center of the page cut from pattern paper and stitched around the edges, it also work as part of the page title and is surrounded by clusters of embellishments. But she’s also used 8’s all over the background, turning them vertically and horizontally to create a cool all over pattern.
Lifestylesewcanshe.com

How to Use Fusible Quilt Batting to Baste a Quilt

Fusible quilt batting is amazing for basting your quilt if you don’t want to use pins or basting spray. Have you ever wondered why so many quilters love it? Is it really such a big timesaver? Yes, it’s fast and easy and it’s what I use for all my quilts that are about 50’’ or smaller. Let me answer all your questions and show you how to use fusible batting!
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

Awkward Nooks and Open Layouts Were No Match for This Designer’s Paint Tricks

Gin Braverman was charmed at first sight when she toured the historic Houston mansion that would soon become La Colombe d’Or Hotel. The imposing early-20th-century building welcomes you with a winding grand staircase and original parquet floors that have all the pomp and circumstance of the Roaring Twenties. The ’70s garden bungalows (which the interior designer was asked to overhaul), however, sorely lacked that period luster.
Books & LiteratureRecycled Crafts

The Ultimate Quilt Finishing Guide – Book Review

There are many things to consider when finishing a quilt. In fact, many quilters don’t end up finishing a piece for numerous reasons. They may not be able to decide on a border, or maybe they are not sure what kind of batting to use. Some people get stumped on the backing, and binding can be tricky, even for the most experienced quilters. That is where this book The Ultimate Quilt Finishing Guide, by Harriet Hargrave and Carrie Hargrave-Jones, comes in handy.
AnimalsRecycled Crafts

Alpaca Love Layout

How sweet is this Alpaca Love layout? Kerstin placed strips of pattern papers down her layout and then stitched down the center to adhere them to the page. Her vertical row of black and white photos was placed over top and then she added lots of chipboard elements all around and chipboard letters to create her title. All the soft pastel colors work so well with the black and white photos.
Entertainmentpaigetaylorevans.com

Mom Flower Heart Layout by Marinette M'Boussi

Hello everyone! Marinette M'Boussi here today to share with you a new layout for Paige’s Cut File Design Team. For this project I am using Paige's Mom Flower Heart cut file from the exclusive 20 Days of Family & Friends Cut Files and the beautiful Go the Scenic Route collection.
EntertainmentRecycled Crafts

Baby Announcement Layout

Instead of a traditional photo on this sweet baby layout Donna used the baby’s birth announcement card, it’s a great way to use this type of memento. I love how she used her border punches, instead of using them like a traditionally straight border she used several and fanned them out for an interesting background.
Designclips-n-cuts.com

Art journal – 2 page layout

Welcome to another mixed media Tuesday! A two-page art journal layout today… in my favorite vintage style. I used lots of products such as stamps, stencils, patterned paper from the Sir Vagabond collection by Antonis Tzanidakis for Stamperia. You can enjoy the video below or at my YouTube channel. close-up...
ShoppingTraverse City Record-Eagle

East HUGE SCRAPBOOKING AND PAP...

East HUGE SCRAPBOOKING AND PAPER CRAFT SALE! Thurs.-Sat. - 8am-6pm 8x11 electric embosser, 12x12 tote bags, laminator, Sizzix die cutting machine, Close To My Heart pattern paper and card stock, layouts, card kits, stamps, ribbon and shimmer trim, stamp and die cut set, punches, tons of embellishments, plus mis. home goods and clothes. 845 Bertina Lane in South Creek Sub Potter/Rusch/Hoch area. Follow signs.
LifestyleRecycled Crafts

Quartered Star Quilt Block Tutorial

Here is a fun block which has some lovely design elements. It is from Quilting Gallery and is an easy one to assemble. With instructions for making a 6″ and a 12″ block, you can incorporate this design in so many ways. The half square triangles on the four corners adds a secondary pattern when sewing the blocks together.
Entertainmentpaigetaylorevans.com

Family Tree Layout by Ashley Neu

Hi scrappy friends! Ashley Neu back for the Paige Evans Cut File design team! For today’s layout, I have used the Truly Grateful collection and Paige’s Family Tree cut file which you can purchase in the 20 Days of Friends & Family cut files bundle! The photo I’m scrapbooking is one of my all-time favorites of our family. It was taken at a family wedding last year and I just can’t get enough of it! I will probably be scrapping it at least one more time.
sewcanshe.com

How to Pin Baste a Quilt to Get Ready for Quilting

Once you have finished sewing your quit top and you are ready to start quilting, the quilt top, batting, and quilt backing piece all need to be basted together so that you can have beautiful quilting with no pulling or puckering on the back. For large quilts, or when I want to use a batting that is not fusible such as wool batting or another specialty batting, I always use pin basting because it gives me great consistent results. So let me show you the easiest way how to pin baste your quilts for the very best results!
Societypaigetaylorevans.com

Family Walk Layout by Paige Evans

Hi everyone! Here is a layout I taught how to make LIVE in my Happy Scrappy Place Facebook Group for International Scrapbook Day using Wonders!. I started by cutting (9) frames - 8 of them are from Paper 24 and the green one is from Paper 8. Paper 24 is a 3x4" cut-apart paper so I cut all the cards apart and then trimmed them down to 3 x 3 3/4". To turn the papers into frames I put one paper in my trimmer horizontally (so starting my first cut at what will be the top), aligned the right edge to 1/4", put my trimmer about 1/4" down, and then trimmed down to the 2 3/4" mark. I rotated the paper counter-clockwise, aligned the right edge to 1/4", started 1/4" down, then trimmed down to the 2 3/4" mark. Rotate the paper counter-clockwise, align the right edge to 1", start 1/4" down, then trim down to the 2 3/4" mark. For the last cut, rotate the paper counter-clockwise, align the right edge to 1/4", start 1" down, then trim down to the 3 1/2" mark. One frame down, 8 to go! :)