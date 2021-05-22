2 Patchwork Quilt Scrapbook Layouts

Hi everyone! Here is a layout I taught how to make LIVE in my Happy Scrappy Place Facebook Group for International Scrapbook Day using Wonders!. I started by cutting (9) frames - 8 of them are from Paper 24 and the green one is from Paper 8. Paper 24 is a 3x4" cut-apart paper so I cut all the cards apart and then trimmed them down to 3 x 3 3/4". To turn the papers into frames I put one paper in my trimmer horizontally (so starting my first cut at what will be the top), aligned the right edge to 1/4", put my trimmer about 1/4" down, and then trimmed down to the 2 3/4" mark. I rotated the paper counter-clockwise, aligned the right edge to 1/4", started 1/4" down, then trimmed down to the 2 3/4" mark. Rotate the paper counter-clockwise, align the right edge to 1", start 1/4" down, then trim down to the 2 3/4" mark. For the last cut, rotate the paper counter-clockwise, align the right edge to 1/4", start 1" down, then trim down to the 3 1/2" mark. One frame down, 8 to go! :)