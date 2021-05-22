newsbreak-logo
Myanmar coup leader says Suu Kyi in good health

msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyanmar's military leader has claimed Aung San Suu Kyi is "in good health" in his first interview since leading a violent coup in February. Min Aung Hlaing also said Ms Suu Kyi would appear in court within days. She has been under house arrest and has not been seen in...

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Min Aung Hlaing
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Government#Burma#National Elections#Political Protests#Nld#Asian#Phoenix Television#Burmese#Union Election Commission#Un#Myanmar Coup#Profile Myanmar#Rohingya Militants#Election#Country#Independent Observers#Bangladesh
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Myanmar's Suu Kyi marks third month under house arrest

Myanmar's deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi completed a third month under military-ordered house arrest Saturday -- a period marked by scatter-gun criminal charges and apparent isolation from the chaos engulfing the country. - Symbol of Democracy -  Suu Kyi spent more than 15 years under house arrest during previous military rule before her 2010 release and rise to power in elections held five years later.
WorldPosted by
AFP

Myanmar coup: 100 days of turmoil

Myanmar's military seized power on February 1, ousting the civilian government and arresting its leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. The 100 days that have followed have seen mass street protests, bloody crackdowns by the junta, economic turmoil and growing international concern. A recap of events:
Worldfroggyweb.com

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi expected to appear in court soon – lawyer

(Reuters) – Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is expected to attend her next court hearing in person, her chief lawyer said on Monday, after weeks of stalled virtual proceedings over charges her supporters say are fabricated. Since her arrest hours before a Feb. 1 military coup, Suu Kyi...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Factbox: Suu Kyi's NLD Party Championed Democracy in Myanmar

(Reuters) - The National League for Democracy (NLD) party of Aung San Suu Kyi is to be dissolved by the electoral commission set up by the Myanmar military junta that overthrew her in a Feb. 1 coup, local media reported on Friday. Here are some facts about the party. *...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Myanmar Junta's Electoral Body to Dissolve Suu Kyi Party - Media

(Reuters) - Myanmar's junta-appointed election commission will dissolve Aung San Suu Kyi's political party for vote fraud in a November election, local media reported on Friday, citing a commissioner, who threatened action against "traitors" involved. News sites Myanmar Now and the Irrawaddy said the announcement was made at a meeting...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Myanmar Junta Shows First Images of Suu Kyi Since Coup

(Reuters) -Myanmar's state television on Monday aired pictures of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for the first time since a military coup nearly four months ago, showing her first in-person court appearance since her arrest. MRTV in its nightly news bulletin showed Suu Kyi, 75, in the dock sitting...
Politicswcn247.com

Myanmar election chief considers dissolving Suu Kyi's NLD

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — The head of Myanmar’s military-appointed state election commission says his agency will consider dissolving Aung San Suu Kyi’s former ruling party for its alleged involvement in electoral fraud and have its leaders charged with treason. Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won a landslide victory in last November’s general election but was prevented from starting a second term by a military coup in February. The new Union Election Commission chairman said an investigation of last year’s polls showed that Suu Kyi’s NLD had illegally worked with the government to give itself an advantage at the polls. Independent observers dispute the assertions of widespread irregularities.
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Suu Kyi appears in Myanmar court after long public absence

Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in court in person on Monday, her first appearance since a coup at the beginning of February, to face a charge of "incitement to sedition." The sedition charge is the most serious she faces, but she is also accused of violating a...
Politicsraventribune.com

Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi meets lawyers for the first time

Status: 05/24/2021 11:30 am. The disabled head of government of Myanmar has not been seen in public since his arrest nearly four months ago. Aung San Suu Kyi is now appearing in court and meeting her legal team for the first time. The ousted Myanmar Prime Minister Aung San Suu...
WorldUS News and World Report

UN Envoy Warns of Possible Civil War in Myanmar, Seeks Talks

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar warned Monday of possible civil war in the country, saying people are arming themselves against the military junta and protesters have started shifting from defensive to offensive actions, using homemade weapons and training from some ethnic armed groups. Chrisrine Schraner...
PoliticsLeader-Telegram

Suu Kyi vows to continue work in first post Myanmar coup remarks

Myanmar’s detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi vowed her pro-democracy political party would continue its work despite being slated for dissolution in her first public appearance since her government was overthrown in a military coup. In a message passed to her lawyers ahead of a court appearance in the...
WorldFinger Lakes Times

American journalist detained by Myanmar junta in Yangon

Myanmar’s military junta detained an American journalist at the airport in the commercial capital Yangon, intensifying its crackdown on the media nearly four months after it seized power from the civilian government. Danny Fenster, managing editor of the local media outlet Frontier Myanmar, was taken into custody at the airport...
Public SafetyThe Oakland Press

Huntington Woods journalist detained in Myanmar without explanation

BANGKOK (AP) — A local journalist working for a news magazine in Myanmar was detained Monday by the authorities there, his employers said. Frontier Myanmar, which publishes in both English and Burmese and also online, said on Twitter that Danny Fenster, its managing editor, was detained at Yangon International Airport as he was preparing to board a flight to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Rep. Andy Levin (D-Bloomfield Hills) confirmed Tuesday Fenster is a native of Huntington Woods.
PoliticsArkansas Online

Burma's ex-leader makes court appearance

BANGKOK -- Burma's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, made an in-person appearance in court Monday for the first time since the military arrested her when it seized power Feb. 1. Burma's MRTV broadcast on its evening news program the first photo of Suu Kyi, 75, since the coup. It...
Worldgzeromedia.com

What We’re Watching: Suu Kyi on trial, Blinken in Israel, Mali coup 2.0

Suu Kyi in the dock: Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Tuesday made her first court appearance since the military coup that deposed her last February. Suu Kyi, 75, faces uncorroborated charges — ranging from illegally importing walkie-talkies to breaching COVID rules — that could put her behind bars for the rest of her life. The National League for Democracy, Suu Kyi's political party that defended her in court, is now also at risk as the military junta is trying to dissolve it — mainly because it trounced the pro-military party in the December parliamentary election. Myanmar's generals seem to think that they can go back in time to the days of complete dominance if they throw Suu Kyi in jail and ban the NLD. But they may be underestimating the popular appetite for democratic change in a country where the military is as powerful as it is unpopular. Whatever the junta decrees, expect the NLD to continue its political activities underground and in exile.