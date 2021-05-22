newsbreak-logo
Middle East

Lebanon's Hariri will not form cabinet catering to president's wishes

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said on Saturday he will not form a cabinet that simply caters to President Michel Aoun's wishes. "I will not form a government as the team of his Excellency the President wants it, nor any other political faction. I will only form the kind of government needed to stop collapse and prevent the big crash that is threatening the Lebanese," Hariri told a parliament session on Saturday.

