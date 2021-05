Coarsegold — circa 1920. Long before the town of Madera was on the map, gold — heavy, coarse gold — was discovered in abundance along a gulch in what is now Eastern Madera County. With miners probing for placers on every creek and stream of the southern Mother Lode, it is no surprise that this entire area, approximately 35 miles from present day Madera, was inundated quickly with picks, pans, and prospectors who were all infected with gold fever.