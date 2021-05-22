newsbreak-logo
Mariposa County, CA

RCRC: PG&E Provides Additional Information on Impact of New PSPS Criteria on Projected Size and Frequency of Future PSPS Events – Mariposa County Experiencing a 20%-29% Increase In Average PSPS Event Duration

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 22, 2021 - The Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC) reports on Thursday, PG&E submitted a detailed response to the California Public Utilities. Commission (CPUC) outlining how its proposed Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) criteria may impact the size and frequency of PSPS events across their service territory. PG&E...

