On May 5, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai stated that the U.S. would support international efforts to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents held by Pfizer, Moderna and other manufacturers. Although the Biden Administration decision came after weeks of deliberation and intense lobbying, it still surprised many observers, given the U.S.’s historically staunch support of intellectual property rights. But will the move to waive patents, or at least the threat of doing so, spur increased manufacture of vaccines in countries that desperately need them? Joining us once again to discuss these issues is Center for International Environmental Law Board Member and University of Dayton Professor Dalindyebbo Shabalala.