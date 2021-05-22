newsbreak-logo
Motorsports

2021 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix picks, odds: Legendary NASCAR expert fading Austin Cindric at Austin

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NASCAR Cup Series visits the Circuit of the Americas outside of Austin for the first time on Sunday when the green flag drops on the 2021 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix. The 3.4-mile, 20-turn track has hosted Formula One and IndyCar, among other series, since opening in 2012, but this will be NASCAR's first foray at COTA. Road race ace Chase Elliott is the 8-5 favorite in the latest 2021 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while Martin Truex Jr. is 7-2.

