PORT ALLEGANY — The Port Allegany boys and girls track and field teams each came up victorious against Otto-Eldred and Sheffield during Tuesday’s meet. For the boys, Alec Kiser was a triple winner by earning victories in the 200-meter dash as well as assisting on the Port’s victorious 400-meter and 1600-meter relay teams. River Cramer won the 400-meter dash for Port and also was part of the winning 1600-meter relay team.