newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

SDGs: Greater urgency needed to meet environmental goals, improved data likely key

By UN Women/Narendra Shrestha
UN News Centre
 3 days ago

Countries are on track to miss the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) relating to environmental protection, two UN entities warn in new report issued on Saturday to coincide with the International Day for Biological Diversity. Despite making progress in areas such as clean water, sanitation, clean energy and forest management, the...

news.un.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Goals#Un#Environmental Data#Sustainable Energy#Environmental Change#Global Climate Change#Ohchrasia#Unep#Measuring Progress#Dmc#The Science Division#Respective Sdg Indicators#Environmental Protection#Climate Action#Socio Economic Factors#Biodiversity Loss#Government Policies#Governments#Assessment#Poverty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
United Nations
Related
Menlo Park, CAmenlopark.org

Environmental Quality Commission Meeting

The Environmental Quality Commission is charged primarily with advising the City Council on matters involving environmental protection, improvement and sustainability. Making determinations on appeals of heritage tree removal permits. Administering annual Environmental Quality Awards program. Organizing annual Arbor Day Event; typically a tree planting event. Advising on programs and policies...
EnvironmentWorld Bank Blogs

Lessons from creating mitigation outcomes

When countries convene at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in November, a key item on the agenda will be Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. Still to be finalized, Article 6 recognizes the role of voluntary cooperation to achieve global climate goals and to raise the level of ambition to tackle climate change, including through carbon markets. Specifically, Article 6.2 allows for new forms of bilateral or plurilateral cooperation among countries.
AgricultureFree Lance-Star

LETTER: Economic, environmental health both needed

U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman recently announced he had signed on as an original co-sponsor of the Growing Climate Solutions Act recently introduced by U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, which will help foresters, ranchers and farmers tap into voluntary carbon marketplaces, turning on-the-ground conservation and carbon sequestration practices into needed revenue streams.
EnvironmentInter Press Service

– A Growing Shift in the Narrative about Climate Action –

On the occasion of World Environment Day, 5 June 2021, drawing from IPS’s bank of features and opinion editorials published this year, we are re-publishing one article a day, for the next two weeks. UNITED NATIONS, Feb 25 2021 (IPS) – A keen awareness about the intersection of our ecosystem...
EnvironmentGovExec.com

How a Key Tool Could Help Agencies Meet New Climate Goals

Sustainability is rocketing to the top of federal, state and municipal governments’ priority lists, but the specific actions organizations will need to take to comply with new requirements remain hazy. Government leaders know that change is coming but need help organizing their role and response to supporting a more sustainable future. Department-level climate councils can provide a way for organizations to sort through their uncertainties and advance the Biden administration’s sustainability agenda through collaboration and knowledge sharing.
Politicsdevex.com

Accelerating progress toward the SDGs through city-led initiatives

As the number of people living in urban areas continues on an upward trajectory — with more than two-thirds of the world’s population expected to live in such areas by 2050 — the role of city-led initiatives in achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals is becoming increasingly important. SDG...
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

5 things we can do in 2021 that will protect the ocean and change lives

The stars are aligned around five actions that together will deliver food security, sustainable jobs, climate resilience, justice and hope. These comprise addressing harmful fisheries subsidies, the 30x30 goal, lawlessness on the high seas, the ocean-climate connection, and three new Marine Protected Areas. Together they can trigger a transformational reversal...
Environmentwri.org

What is Carbon Lock-in and How Can We Avoid It?

Put yourself in the shoes of a government planner, power company executive, school superintendent, manufacturer or homeowner. You need to buy an expensive piece of equipment that could be used for decades to come. Spending on projects like power plants, boilers, buildings, vehicles and other types of infrastructure is always an exercise in current budget versus longer-term considerations. In this balancing act, climate change is one of the most important factors to take into account.
Agriculturecgiar.org

After COVID-19: Where next for Climate Resilient Agricultural Development in the Global South?

Global food production is required to increase between 50–70% by 2050 driven by population growth,, income growth, and change in diets. However, global warming is already having a profound effect on food production around the world and in the global south in particular. With warmer temperatures have come increased frequency of droughts and floods, crop production losses, and reduced availability of freshwater. Under the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), countries around the world have committed to a set of goals to end poverty, end hunger, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity for all by 2030. SDG13 on climate action calls for strengthened resilience and adaptive capacity to climate-related hazards and natural disasters. Agriculture, forestry and land use change accounts for nearly a quarter of the total greenhouse gas emissions. Under the Paris Agreement on climate change, many countries in the global south have included mitigation and/or adaptation actions in agriculture in their nationally determined contributions (NDCs) to the global objective of keeping the rise in global temperature to well under 2 °C.
Food & Drinksgloballandscapesforum.org

From Community-Led Restoration to Carbon-Enhancing Landscapes

Restoring Africa’s drylands is critical for future food security, climate resilience and biodiversity conservation, not only on the continent, but also globally. The UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) estimates that 65% of land in Africa is affected by degradation, and 3% of GDP is lost annually from soil and nutrient depletion on cropland.
EnvironmentWorld Bank Blogs

Transitions at the Heart of the Climate Challenge

The World Bank Group is increasing its financing to help countries address the pandemic and climate change, because a sustainable future depends on the decisions countries make today. To clean up energy systems, it will be important to drive action on multiple fronts including renewable energy, energy efficiency, and a...
AgricultureUN News Centre

New paths to sustainably manage forests and oceans

An estimated 1.6 billion people, or 25 per cent of the global population, rely on forests for their subsistence needs, livelihoods, employment and income. In addition, more than 3 billion people rely on marine and coastal biodiversity to make a living. Two new reports issued by the UN in April...
WildlifePhys.org

Scientists recommend approach to adapt to uncertainty in wildland management

Scientists from the Rocky Mountain Research Station collaborated to explore how research and management can confront increasing uncertainty due to climate change, invasive species, and land use conversion. Wildland management and policy have long depended on the idea that ecosystems are fundamentally static, and periodic events like droughts are just...
EnvironmentUnion Leader

Global climate schemes putting a price on carbon emissions

LONDON - A World Bank report on Tuesday showed more than a fifth of the world's greenhouse gas emissions are now covered by a price on carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions to help meet climate goals. A carbon cost can come in the form of a tax or via an emissions...
EnvironmentPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Germany to consider spending more to meet climate goal

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's environment minister said Wednesday that the government is considering additional spending to meet the new climate targets it has set for the coming decade. Svenja Schulze told public broadcaster ARD that officials agree a program of urgent measures is needed to complement the new goal...
Madison County, GAmainstreetnews.com

LETTER: We need better review of environmental impacts of developments

Dear Editor: Lots of disputes of late have been about environmental impacts of proposed and ongoing developments. In land-use lingo, “development” usually means change of use. Use terminology leads us into a definition labyrinth with turns this way or that, depending on official interpretation as well as administrative actions and...
CollegesEmerald Media

New Initiative aims to improve UO’s environmental prestige, research collaboration

The Office of the Provost released a report at the start of April on the university’s progress in implementing its Environment Initiative after 18 months of research and development. The initiative aims to spawn new degree programs, facilitate environmental research and improve UO’s educational profile. It was developed out of a campus engagement process that began in October 2020 and allowed faculty and staff members from all schools and departments to help shape how the UO focuses its future sustainability and environmental education activities.