BTS Announces Online “Muster” Event For Their 8th Debut Anniversary

Learn Korean language with BTS’ new TinyTan branded kit where each member will motivate you throughout your journey!. If you don’t know what BTS ARMY is, you have definitely been living under a rock these past few years. ARMY, or BTS stans, have been worshipping at the altar of their seven gods (only a slight overstatement) for years now. The Bangtan Boys (BTS) have been stealing the hearts of fans around the globe for years now. However, their international fanbase definitely got a boost after their documentary “Burn The Stage: The Movie” and plethora of achievements in the global music scene such as topping the Billboards with their single “Dynamite,” appearances in SNL and popular Western talk shows, and innumerable prestigious nominations (and some notable wins) including the 2021 Grammys, Billboard Awards, IFPI, etc.