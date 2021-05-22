newsbreak-logo
BTS Announces Online “Muster” Event For Their 8th Debut Anniversary

By C. Hong
Soompi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Musters” (which means an assembly of troops) are the term for BTS’s fan meetings, as their fandom is known as ARMY. Their last Muster took place in June 2019 in Busan and Seoul with the theme “Magic Shop.”. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no Muster event for 2020....

www.soompi.com
