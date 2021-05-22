BTS Announces Online “Muster” Event For Their 8th Debut Anniversary

Blizzard Entertainment has launched the 2021 Anniversary event into Overwatch today, marking the game's fifth anniversary. As you might suspect, the team is bringing back everything under the sun for the next few weeks as you will be able to collect everything you can from every special event held throughout the year, with a lot of the skins on big discounts in case you missed them. What's more, the team is making it easier for you to collect rewards and loot boxes in the game so it's faster for you to rack them up. This is a godsend because let's be honest here, the vast majority of items you're going to get during this event will be voice lines and sprays. You can read more about the event below along with the trailer.