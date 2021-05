Whether you've been using Windows 10 for years or only recently updated (you can still upgrade to Windows 10 for free, by the way), there are lots of new and old tips, tricks and hidden features that are easy to learn and will make working on your laptop easier. With the Windows 10 spring 2021 update expected to arrive later this month, it's a good time to master some of your device's productivity features, no matter if you're using it for work or your personal life. These built-in tricks can help you do everything from set up Taskbar shortcuts to save battery power and get the most out of your machine.