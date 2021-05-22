Marlins' Adam Cimber: Saddled with loss in extras Friday

newsbreak-logo
Cimber (0-1) took the loss Friday as the Marlins fell 6-5 to the Mets in 12 innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits over two innings. He struck out one. It was a worst-case scenario for Miami as the team's bullpen day ended up involving the entire bullpen. Cimber was the 10th pitcher used by the team on the night, and after he held the Mets in check in the 11th, the wheels came off in the top of the 12th. The right-hander remains a low-leverage option for the Marlins, and Cimber has yet to record a hold or save while posting a 3.27 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB through 22 innings.

