Mets' Jacob Barnes: Nabs extra-inning save

For the second week in a row, there is no red to be found anywhere on the pitching meter, which is a testament to how well Jeremy Hefner’s staff has pitched. Outside of David Peterson’s rough start on Friday in a game the Mets eventually came back to win, none of the Mets pitchers had a net negative performance this week. Due to Peterson’s early exit and deGrom’s start being pushed back due to lat tightness, the bullpen had to do some very heavy lifting this week and did so incredibly well. Mets relievers are second in the National League in bullpen ERA this season and first in the National League in bullpen fWAR. Mets relievers pitched to a 1.34 ERA this week, which is the best mark in all of baseball.