Mets' Jacob Barnes: Nabs extra-inning save

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Barnes recorded the final out of Friday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Marlins to record his first save of the season. After the Mets scored three runs in the top of the 12th inning, Aaron Loup entered the game to try and finish it off with all the team's high-leverage arms having worked earlier in the evening. The left-hander gave up two runs before Barnes was summoned and induced a flyout from Adam Duvall. Barnes now has one save to go with his one win and one hold on the year, but his 7.71 ERA -- fueled by four homers allowed in 11.2 innings -- will keep him far away from key situations on most nights.

