Argument between neighbors leads to a deadly shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after police say he rammed his girlfriend's car with his kids inside it and ran after it caught fire. According to court documents, on Friday around 8 a.m., 34-year-old Bryan Swanson got into a fight with his girlfriend while they were both driving separate vehicles in the area of 25th and Peoria avenues. Swanson's three children, ages 7, 4 years old and 11 months old, were in the car with Swanson's girlfriend. Records show that while the couple was yelling at each other, two City of Phoenix employees were nearby working.