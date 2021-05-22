newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Argument between neighbors leads to a deadly shooting in Phoenix

By Jessica Goodman
AZFamily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An argument between neighbors led to a deadly shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex Friday night. Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says it happened around 10:40 p.m. at an apartment complex near Peoria and 14th avenues. When officers arrived on the scene, Fortune says they learned that two men who were reportedly neighbors were arguing when one man shot the other one, a 27-year-old unidentified man.

www.azfamily.com
View All 12 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Peoria, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Apartment Complex#Man#Arrests#Complex Friday Night#Men#14th Avenues#Neighbors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
KTAR News

Phoenix police hoping for leads in 1978 murder case

This article originally appeared May 16, 2016. “I have a very distinct memory of that day,” Chad Burgette said. “It’s as clear as if it was yesterday.”. When he was 11, he returned to his family’s apartment and opened the door to a horrific scene: His 16-year-old sister, Robbin, murdered.
Phoenix, AZAZFamily

PD: Phoenix man rams girlfriend's vehicle, leaves kids inside burning car

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after police say he rammed his girlfriend's car with his kids inside it and ran after it caught fire. According to court documents, on Friday around 8 a.m., 34-year-old Bryan Swanson got into a fight with his girlfriend while they were both driving separate vehicles in the area of 25th and Peoria avenues. Swanson's three children, ages 7, 4 years old and 11 months old, were in the car with Swanson's girlfriend. Records show that while the couple was yelling at each other, two City of Phoenix employees were nearby working.
Arizona StatePosted by
WRAL News

Arizona mom denies killing 2 children with meat cleaver

PHOENIX — An Arizona woman accused in the grisly slayings of her two children with a meat cleaver made her first court appearance Monday, where she denied harming them. “I did not kill anybody,” Yui Inoue, 40, said through a Japanese interpreter before a Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner in Phoenix told her not to talk about the case except with an attorney.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
KTAR News

Accused Tempe mother appears in court, denies killing her kids

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman accused in the grisly slayings of her two children with a meat cleaver made her first court appearance Monday, where she denied harming them. “I did not kill anybody,” Yui Inoue, 40, said through a Japanese interpreter before a Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner in Phoenix told her not to talk about the case except with an attorney.
Arizona StateMySanAntonio

Arizona sheriff's immigration patrols to cost public $200M

PHOENIX (AP) — The costs to taxpayers from a racial profiling lawsuit stemming from former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s immigration patrols in metro Phoenix a decade ago are expected to reach $202 million by summer 2022. Officials approved a tentative county budget Monday that provides $31 million for the cost of...
Phoenix, AZBakersfield Channel

22 people rescued mid-ride on Phoenix roller coaster

PHOENIX (KNXV) -- More than 20 people became stuck on a Phoenix-area roller coaster mid-ride over the weekend. Firefighters rescued 22 people after the passenger portion became stuck about 20 feet up. They were at Castles N' Coasters Saturday evening. The “Desert Storm” coaster was stuck in a nearly horizontal...
Mesa, AZPosted by
12 News

Search underway for man who disappeared at Saguaro Lake

MESA, Ariz. — Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies are conducting a search at Saguaro Lake in Mesa after a man dove into the water and never resurfaced. When deputies responded to the Dive Rock area of the lake around 3 p.m., they were unable to locate the man, officials said. A...
Arizona StateKOLD-TV

Crews battle White Tank Fire in Maricopa County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with Arizona State Forestry are fighting a new fire burning west of Surprise. The White Tank Fire is mapped at around 80 acres, according to a tweet and is burning on state trust land. This story will be updated as more information becomes...
Arizona StateUS News and World Report

Arizona Finds 468 New COVID-19 Cases but No New Deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 468 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The state dashboard posted the latest virus related data Monday, bringing its pandemic-wide totals to 873,446 and 17,466 deaths. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 deviated little from the last few days at 594....
Chandler, AZwranglernews.com

Man accused in Chandler officer’s death indicted on 28 felony counts

A Maricopa County Grand Jury on May 12 indicted the man accused of fatally injuring a Chandler police officer and critically injuring a Gilbert police officer after leading several law-enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase April 29 from Eloy to Gilbert that involved gunfire. Jonathon J. Altland Jr., 25, of...
Avondale, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

KB opens in Avondale

KB Home announced the grand opening of Oak Park, a new community of ranch-style homes in highly desirable Avondale, Arizona. The new community is situated north of Interstate 10 and west of Loop 101 on the corner of North Avondale Boulevard and West Thomas Road, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix and the area’s major employment centers as well as Sky Harbor International Airport. Oak Park is also just a short drive to several popular sports arenas and Major League Baseball® spring training facilities as well as shopping, dining and entertainment at Westgate Entertainment District. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to outdoor recreation, including golfing, hiking, biking and camping and several area parks, which feature playgrounds and sports fields.
Phoenix, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Assisted living facility proposed for Phoenix

A new assisted living facility is being proposed for a vacant, undeveloped 5.1-acre site at the NWC of 10th Street and Baseline Road in Phoenix, near the Western Canal. Owner, Vermilion Acquisitions, LLC recently submitted conceptual plans to the City of Phoenix and is requesting to rezone the property from Single-Family Residence, Baseline Area Overlay District, to Multifamily Residence, Baseline Area Overlay District.
Tempe, AZPosted by
Arizona Mirror

The say their landlord ignored them and retaliated against them. Now they’re suing.

Marc Collymore and Ashley Abrams moved to Tempe from Austin, Texas, to be closer to the Mayo Clinic for Collymore’s medical needs, but over the course of several months they would spend more time fighting their landlord than his health issues. The couple moved into an apartment managed by The Robinson Family Group in Tempe […] The post The say their landlord ignored them and retaliated against them. Now they’re suing. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.