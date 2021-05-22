newsbreak-logo
Wellington Roundup: Jaguars boys tennis team falls to Columbus Academy in district final

Dublin Villager
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter winning back-to-back OTCA Division II state championships in 2018 and 2019, the Wellington boys tennis team believed it had enough depth and talent to make it three in a row last year before the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The Jaguars put themselves in position...

