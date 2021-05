Pollinators include insects such as beetles, bees, ants, wasps, butterflies and moths; of these, bees pollinate the largest number of plant species. They are certainly the most well-known pollinators to the public and are afforded more protections under the law than the others. About 1,000 species of pollinators are hummingbirds, bats and other small mammals. Even ants, thrips and spiders do their part. Some plants have evolved to create far more pollen than might be thought necessary to ensure fertilization and seed creation, because such visitors as bees and beetles eat pollen, but as they do so grains are caught on their hairs and body parts and transferred to other flowers.