If I were Prince Harry and my new girlfriend was coming to stay with me for the first time and it was up to me to pick a place to meet, I imagine I’d opt for a location that was, above all, relatively private: probably one of the firm’s many castles, or if I were trying to seem more casual, perhaps a sprawling, quiet park. I would not, for example, agree to “a supermarket in London,” which is apparently the location either Meghan or Harry suggested for a meetup early on in their relationship.