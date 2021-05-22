newsbreak-logo
KISS Shares Snippet Of 'Heaven's On Fire' From 'Off The Soundboard: Tokyo 2001'

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 11, rock legends KISS will launch their new official live bootleg series "KISS - Off The Soundboard", with "Tokyo 2001", recorded by the band at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on March 13, 2001. This marks the first in a series of upcoming live releases through UMe and will be available as a 3-LP standard black vinyl set, a 2-CD set, digital downloads and available to stream. "Off The Soundboard: Tokyo 2001" will also be available as an exclusive 3-LP set pressed on crystal clear vinyl with bone swirl via the official KISS online store. All configurations can be pre-ordered here.

