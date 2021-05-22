KISS Shares Snippet Of 'Heaven's On Fire' From 'Off The Soundboard: Tokyo 2001'

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent spoke to The Rock Experience with Mike Brunn about his plans to finally release some of his previously unheard music that was recorded over the course of the last three decades. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "This is my crowning moment of joy that I've been waiting for many, mant, many years, just to be able to say to everybody in truth and reality, but we are finally mixing the two-inch masters that I finally have control over my two-inch tape masters of all of my songs. And we're gonna be releasing new Vinnie Vincent music on vinyl. Within the next 12 to 18 months, it's all finally going to be released. And the artwork is great. We're finished with almost all of the artwork. And yes, the 'Guitarmageddon' album is in the process of being mixed right now. We just finished mixing the new 'Euphoria' tracks that no one's ever heard. And it's pretty phenomental."