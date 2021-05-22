newsbreak-logo
Robert Lewandowski is at the top of his game at Bayern... so could he REALLY pack up and leave this summer? Talk of unhappiness at the Bundesliga champions' transfer policy is not going away and now Chelsea and Barcelona are on red alert if he breaks free

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust how different things might have been had the Icelandic volcanic ash cloud of 2010 not scuppered hopes of Lech Poznan's Robert Lewandowski joining forces with Sam Allardyce at Blackburn Rovers. 'I think about it every time I see him play,' Allardyce was quoted back in 2013, clearly pained at...

MLSESPN

Transfer Talk: Barcelona keen on free agent Gianluigi Buffon

The January transfer window might seem like a distant memory, but that doesn't mean the rumour mill has shut down! Speculation over summer moves is heating up, so check out the latest gossip below, and see all official deals here. TOP STORY: Barca keen on Juve legend Buffon. Barcelona have...
SoccerHouston Chronicle

With Barcelona out of title race, Messi has future to decide

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — With Barcelona’s season effectively over, Lionel Messi now has a big decision to make. Should he finish out his career at the club that helped him become an all-time soccer great?. Or have the team's struggles to keep winning trophies convinced him that he can find...
UEFAPosted by
The Associated Press

Lewandowski ties Bundesliga goal record; Hertha finally safe

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski equaled the Bundesliga’s record of 40 goals in a season and Augsburg, Mainz and Hertha Berlin all clinched survival in the penultimate round on Saturday. Lewandowski converted an early penalty in Bayern’s 2-2 draw at Freiburg as the Poland forward matched Gerd...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'I wanted to sign for them straight away!' Dayot Upamecano says he came close to signing for Man United aged 17 before turning them down after talks with Red Bull supremo Ralf Rangnick as French defender prepares to leave Leipzig for Bayern Munich

Dayot Upamecano has spoken about how he turned down the opportunity to join Manchester United at the age of 17. The France international, 22, is now regarded as one of the most accomplished central defenders in world football and is poised to join Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig ahead of next season.
Soccerbesoccer.com

Record-hunting Lewandowski leaves Bayern training early

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who is one short of the Bundesliga's all-time goal record with two games left, broke off team training early on Thursday, the club has confirmed. Lewandowski has scored 39 league goals this season - one short of Gerd Mueller's Bundesliga record of 40 set in...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Barcelona 'give the green light to move for Sergio Aguero this summer' with the Manchester City striker 'crazy' about a switch to the Nou Camp and willing to take a pay cut so he can team up with friend Lionel Messi in Spain

Barcelona have reportedly given the 'green light' to the prospective signing of Sergio Aguero on a free transfer when he leaves Manchester City this summer. The Argentine striker, who is City's all-time leading scorer with 258 goals, announced in March that he would be leaving the Etihad when his contract expires at the end of the season.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Julian Nagelsmann needs to prove he CAN win trophies and his last chance at RB Leipzig arrives tonight in the German Cup final... beat Borussia Dortmund and he can walk into Bayern Munich as a recognised champion

Julian Nagelsmann will need to get used to reaching major finals when he walks through the doors at Bayern Munich this summer. He'll have to become even more accustomed to winning them, too. Tonight he will lead out his RB Leipzig side against Borussia Dortmund in his first experience of...
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Bayern wait on record-chasing Lewandowski as top-four race hots up

Berlin (AFP) – There are question marks over Robert Lewandowski’s fitness as newly-crowned Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich head to Freiburg on Saturday, when he could equal or beat Gerd Mueller’s 49-year-old record of 40 goals in a Bundesliga season. Lewandowski only trained for 40 minutes on Thursday. Bayern insisted he...
Soccer90min.com

Bayern Munich chief dismisses Robert Lewandowski exit rumours

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has put to bed rumours that Robert Lewandowski will be leaving the Allianz Arena this summer. The 32-year-old has been in electrifying form for, well, the best part of a decade, but has been utterly superb throughout 2020/21. He's notched an astounding 39 Bundesliga goals, and has two games to break the goalscoring record of Gerd Muller - which stands at 40 and has been place in for almost five decades.
Socceronefootball.com

Equalling Bundesliga seasonal scoring record stuns Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski tied Gerd Müller’s 49-year-old record for most goals in a single Bundesliga season on Saturday and the feat left him in awe. After scoring the opener against SC Freiburg on Saturday, Lewandowski brought his league tally to 40 goals for the 2020-21 season. “It’s a great...
Soccerfutaa.com

Robert Lewandowski levels Gerd Müller's 40-goal single-season record

On Saturday, Robert Lewandowski scored his 40th Bundesliga goal of the season, equaling the single-season record set by fellow Bayern Munich legend Gerd Müller in 1971/72. After 27 minutes of the German champions' game against Freiburg, Lewandowski scored, taking his season total to 40 goals in 28 league games. Müller's...
Soccerbesoccer.com

Lewandowski's arranged celebration for equalling Muller's record

With his goal against Freiburg, Robert Lewandowski managed to equal the record held by Gerd 'Torpedo' Muller, and his celebration matched the grand occasion. Players held a guard of honour in the middle of the park before the Pole revealed a t-shirt paying homage to the Bayern legend. It was...
UEFAfootball-news24.com

Freiburg takes back Bayern on the wire despite Lewandowski’s 40th goal, Frankfurt loses feathers against Schalke

Before closing this Bundesliga season, it was necessary to play the 33rd and penultimate day of the championship. This Saturday afternoon, 14 of the 18 elite teams of German football faced each other in high-stakes matches. Indeed, 4 teams likely to go down in 2. Bundesliga were played from 3:30 pm. At the top of the table, two teams could still believe in Europe. Hertha Berlin, 13th at kick-off, received Cologne, 17th, while Bremen, 15th, moved onto the lawn of Ausburg, 14th. On the European side, Frankfurt, 5th, went to Schalke, 18th and already relegated, and on the other side, Leverkusen, 6th, hosted Union Berlin, 8th.
Socceronefootball.com

Paris Saint-Germain could sign Robert Lewandowski if Kylian Mbappe decides to leave

Paris Saint-Germain are continuing to prepare for the possible departure of Kylian Mbappe this summer according to Diario AS. The French club are closely following Robert Lewandowski’s situation, with the Polish forward earmarked as a potential replacement should Mbappe make the long-talked about move to La Liga and Real Madrid.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Lewandowski equals record, but ‘Bomber’ Mueller remains a legend

Berlin (AFP) – Gerd Mueller remains one of Germany’s best strikers of all time, even after Robert Lewandowski on Saturday equalled his Bundesliga record of 40 goals in 1971/72, which many thought would never be matched. The 75-year-old Mueller, who spends his days peacefully dozing in a south Munich nursing...