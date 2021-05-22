Robert Lewandowski is at the top of his game at Bayern... so could he REALLY pack up and leave this summer? Talk of unhappiness at the Bundesliga champions' transfer policy is not going away and now Chelsea and Barcelona are on red alert if he breaks free

Before closing this Bundesliga season, it was necessary to play the 33rd and penultimate day of the championship. This Saturday afternoon, 14 of the 18 elite teams of German football faced each other in high-stakes matches. Indeed, 4 teams likely to go down in 2. Bundesliga were played from 3:30 pm. At the top of the table, two teams could still believe in Europe. Hertha Berlin, 13th at kick-off, received Cologne, 17th, while Bremen, 15th, moved onto the lawn of Ausburg, 14th. On the European side, Frankfurt, 5th, went to Schalke, 18th and already relegated, and on the other side, Leverkusen, 6th, hosted Union Berlin, 8th.