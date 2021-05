The Premier League title race is finally over. Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Leicester City means that Manchester City are have been crowned the champions. With games coming in thick and fast and Europa League final left to play for as well, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to change a heavily changed starting XI. And while it looked like they could be in the game for quite some time, ultimately, it was Brendan Rodgers’ men who walked out with all three points.