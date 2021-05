LINCOLN, Neb.-The Nebraska State Patrol is looking for the next class of State Troopers to help patrol The Good Life. Applications are now open for NSP Camp 66. “The journey to becoming a Nebraska State Trooper starts with an application, and we’re looking for men and women who are ready to take that first step,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Filling out that application opens the door to a world of opportunity and a fulfilling career spent serving the people of Nebraska.”