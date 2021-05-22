Co-Working is Poised for a Post-COVID Resurgence

The last 18 months have challenged us like nothing before in our lifetimes. Creativity and innovation are often the outcome of adversity – they get leveraged heavily to help us solve our most challenging problems. There is a reason we say, “Necessity is the mother of all invention.” We have so much evidence to support this statement over the course of the pandemic. As I’ve written over these last months, we have seen healthcare, government, education, philanthropy, art and culture, and nearly every sector find creative ways to meet the needs presented by living and working in a physically distanced world.