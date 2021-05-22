Co-Working is Poised for a Post-COVID Resurgence
The market for shared office space, or “co-working,” has had a meteoric few years. The industry became popular in the 2010s as firms bought up urban real estate for lease to individual workers, with WeWork becoming a powerful industry player. Then came COVID-19, and this very model was pronounced the most infeasible. UCLA real estate analyst Stuart Gabriel, for instance, told the Los Angeles Times that “anything that has the word ‘co’ in front of it—co-working, co-living” would be eschewed out of public health concerns.catalyst.independent.org