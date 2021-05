The Minnesota Wild stayed alive in the NHL first round playoff series with a 4-2 win at Vegas Monday night. Veteran Zach Parise scored his first goal of these playoffs in the win for Minnesota. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON Today. Parise was a healthy scratch for the first 3 games of the series before appearing in Games 4 and 5. Souhan says after watching Parise's contributions to the teams the last 2 games that it's apparent that he should have been active for the entire series. He says if Parise were to play in game 3 it is possible he may have scored a goal that changed the outcome of the game. Jim expects Parise to remain active as long as the Wild are alive in the playoffs. He also still expects the Wild to look to trade him after the season if they can find a taker.