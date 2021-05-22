We Just Found Your Family’s New Favorite Gadget for Keeping Mosquitoes Away
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Can we all agree that there’s nothing worse than constantly swatting away flies or dealing with itchy, bright red welts that pop up all over your skin when all you really wanted to do was just sip on your rosé and soak in some sunshine? Which is why, as a notorious mosquito magnet, I firmly believe you can never have too many solutions on hand to keep those pesky buggers at bay. And this brings me to an exciting update: Bestselling mosquito repellent brand Thermacell just launched a ground-breaking advanced repellent system that promises to create a 20-foot (!) mosquito protection zone, so bitees like me can finally enjoy some uninterrupted outdoor time.www.cubbyathome.com