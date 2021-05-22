New Olean BoE member Fuentes thankful for community support

Jamestown Community College will be honoring a longtime Cattaraugus County legislator during this weekend's 2021 commencement exercises. James Snyder, Sr., who played an integral role in the development of JCC's Cattaraugus County campus in Olean, will receive an honorary Doctorate of Laws degree from SUNY. Snyder, who is now retired from public office, worked as an elected and appointed public servant for 58 years. He was elected to the county legislature in 1970 and served as a member of its body for 39 years, spending 13 years as its chair. He most recently served as Chairman of the legislature. Snyder proposed legislation in 1976 requiring the county legislature to negotiate the development of what would become the college's second campus. Snyder will become the third person in JCC history to receive an honorary doctorate from SUNY; the other two were Roger Tory Peterson in 1986 and Lucille Ball posthumously in 1991.