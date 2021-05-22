newsbreak-logo
New Olean BoE member Fuentes thankful for community support

By KELLEN M. QUIGLEY Olean Times Herald
Cover picture for the articleOLEAN — A new face will join the Olean Board of Education in July, but it’s a familiar face to many in the community after a life-changing event nearly 15 years ago. Julio Fuentes was elected to a five-year term on the school board Tuesday with 396 votes, the most received of the four candidates running for two seats. With hopes of being open-minded and ready to learn, he said he has no agenda and hopes to understand the ins and outs of how the school district operates.

