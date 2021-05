Sonora, CA — Local teachers are being recognized for their dedication, enthusiasm and respect gained from fellow educators. The Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office and County Board of Education are announcing the 2021 “Excellence in Teaching” award winners. Typically the teachers are recognized at an in-person celebration, but due to COVID-19, it will be streamed online this year on May 27 at 6pm. The award winners are listed below. Also of special note, this year’s Career Achievement Award is being given to Ms. Becky Berry of Twain Harte School.