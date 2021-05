I was around 11 years old when my father brought home a painting book. I remember getting all excited and turning the pages of the book. While I was flipping the pages, my eyes landed on a painting that didn’t have many colors; just black, blue, brown and some yellow. The house in the picture was side-gabled and had a chimney. In front of the house was a weird tree. It looked kind of barren. I didn’t see any green leaves on it. Growing up in Kathmandu, I hadn’t seen a whole bunch of naked trees. So, at 11 years old, I had some difficulty understanding why the tree was pictured like that.