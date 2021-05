(670 The Score) At long last, the Cubs are starting to see their homegrown pitching trend upward and produce. The progress has been highlighted by 26-year-old right-hander Adbert Alzolay, who threw five innings of two-run ball while striking out seven and walking just one in the Cubs’ eventual 6-5 win against the Dodgers in 11 innings at Wrigley Field on Wednesday night. Alzolay has been solid in the early going. He has a 4.50 ERA and 0.88 WHIP while striking out 30 batters in 26 innings across five starts. He has a 3.45 ERA in his past three starts.