Annabelle Pugh follows her 'catcher bloodline' for Alabama Christian softball

Craig Pugh was at work when his daughter, Annabelle, texted him. "I'm catching today," Pugh wrote to her dad. Craig was shocked, responding, "Really?" It's not that Pugh wasn't ready for it. In fact, she'd been asking for a chance for years. Instead, Craig realized that a torch was being passed through a generation, eerily similar to how he ended up catching for Alabama Christian 30 years prior. After his brother and the team's starting catcher graduated, Goodman figured he'd try another Pugh behind the plate. In 2021, he did it again.