newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Annabelle Pugh follows her 'catcher bloodline' for Alabama Christian softball

Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCraig Pugh was at work when his daughter, Annabelle, texted him. "I'm catching today," Pugh wrote to her dad. Craig was shocked, responding, "Really?" It's not that Pugh wasn't ready for it. In fact, she'd been asking for a chance for years. Instead, Craig realized that a torch was being passed through a generation, eerily similar to how he ended up catching for Alabama Christian 30 years prior. After his brother and the team's starting catcher graduated, Goodman figured he'd try another Pugh behind the plate. In 2021, he did it again.

www.montgomeryadvertiser.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Christian#Aca#Ahsaa#Catcher Bloodline#Daughter#Defensive Adjustments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Vacaville, CAVacaville Reporter

Vacaville Christian High softball team grabs win over Golden Sierra

It was no surprise that Vacaville Christian High School pitcher Emerson Meggers and catcher Macy Webb were the stars in the Falcons’ 13-10 softball win over visiting Golden Sierra on Tuesday afternoon. They are the only two returning players on the squad, and eight of the Falcons never even put...
Colbert, WAwcgazette.com

Colfax softball splits with Northwest Christian

COLBERT — Colfax softball split a doubleheader against Northwest Christian (NWC) on May 4 in Colbert. The Bulldogs won the first game 10-8 and lost the second game 6-4. It was the first loss of the year for the Bulldogs and for the Crusaders. Colfax won the first game in...
Tuscaloosa, ALDaily Mountain Eagle Online

Regional Softball: Sumiton Christian heads to state

TUSCALOOSA — The Sumiton Christian Eagles concluded the Class 2A West Regional with extraordinary results with a 16-0, five-inning shutout over the Lamar County Bulldogs on Friday in Tuscaloosa. The victory clinched the regional top seed going into next week’s AHSAA State Tournament, with Sumiton Christian shutting out all three...
Sportsazpreps365.com

Addisyn's Year To Remember as a member of the Gilbert Christian Softball Team

Amanda Entzminger is a journalism student at Gilbert Christian High School assigned to cover high school sports for AZPreps365.com. Addisyn Mayfield portrays the role model of a leader. She has been playing softball since she was eight years old. I asked her why she enjoys playing softball? Addisyn answered, “I...
Clermont, FLDaily Commercial

Mount Dora Christian Academy, Jacksonville University Christian face off in softball state semifinals

The Mount Dora Christian Academy softball team is back in the Final Four for the fourth time since 2016. The Bulldogs will square off against Jacksonville University Christian at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 2A softball state semifinals on Field 2 at Legends Way Ball Fields in Clermont. The winner advances to the state championship game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the stadium field.
Alabama Statetsusports.com

Softball Falls To Alabama State Wednesday Afternoon In Tourney Action

Alabama State scored twice in the sixth and held off several TSU scoring opportunities for a 2-0 win in the second round of the SWAC Softball Tournament on Wednesday. For the second straight day, both pitchers and defense took center stage as the game was scoreless until the top of the sixth as ASU reached base on a bunt single with one out. ASU's Jazmine Dodd tripled home the first run of the game followed by an RBI single from Alex Massie for the 2-0 lead.
Sportsyoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Christian County Softball vs UHA

The Christian County Lady Colonels and the UHA Lady Blazers met in an 8th District softball matchup Tuesday evening. Christian County came away with the 17-0 win. YSE was there for the game and got these pictures. Check em out. Christian County Softball vs UHA.
SportsRoll 'Bama Roll

Alabama Softball Earns a Shot at Redemption

Back in March, the Crimson Tide headed to Lexington to face the upstart Wildcats and came back licking their wounds with two out of three losses. Autumn Humes was the star of that weekend, earning both wins in the series for Kentucky. Montana Fouts and Lexi Kilfoyl both got knocked around a bit including three home runs by three different Wildcats in the finale. Bama will be looking to redeem themselves on Thursday evening.
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
Alt 101.7

No. 3 Alabama Softball Prepares for Tuscaloosa Regional

Rhoads Stadium will play host to the Tuscaloosa Regional this weekend as the No. 3 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (45-7) prepares to take on the first of it’s NCAA Softball Tournament opponents. The reigning SEC tournament champs will take on the Alabama State Hornets (19-27), who earned an automatic bid...
Alabama StateTuscaloosa News

Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts breaks SEC Softball Tournament strikeout record

Montana Fouts broke the all-time record for most strikeouts in an SEC tournament in the championship game against the Florida Gators Saturday afternoon. In the quarterfinal win, Fouts tied former Alabama pitcher Alexis Osorio for the SEC record for number of strikeouts in a single SEC Tournament game with 15. Osorio did it in 2017 when she struck out 15 Texas A&M Aggies in 10 innings.
EducationPosted by
NJ.com

Calvary Christian over Timothy Christian - Softball recap

Sarah Shaffer went 3-for-4 from the plate as Calvary Christian defeated Timothy Christian 9-5 in Old Bridge. Shaffer tied for a team-leading two RBI plus one run. Samantha Pocchia also recorded a pair of RBI, doing so off of two hits. From the circle, Jane Zink hurled a complete game...
Troy, ALPosted by
SPORTS RADIO ESPN 1420

UL Softball Wins SBC Tournament With Victory Over South Alabama

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are once again Sun Belt Conference Tournament champions. Top-seeded Louisiana defeated the 4th-seeded South Alabama Jaguars, 15-3, in five-inning mercy-rule fashion, in the title game of the Sun Belt Conference Softball Championship in Troy, Alabama, capturing their 16th tournament championship in the process. 14th-ranked Louisiana, who...
Sportsduvalsports.com

University Christian Advances To Class 2A Softball State Championship

Ft Myers Fl- The young but fun University Christian softball team jumped out to a 7-0 lead and never looked back, as the Christians advanced to the Class 2A Softball State Championship on Tuesday defeating Mount Dora Christian 8-3 . The Christians were led by freshman Jaleighia Harris who had...
Los Molinos, CARed Bluff Daily News

Los Molinos takes baseball, softball wins over Redding Christian

RED BLUFF — The Los Molinos baseball and softball teams beat Redding Christian Wednesday afternoon. The baseball team won 18-8 in six innings and softball won 10-7. Morgan Ellenberger got the win for the Bulldogs, giving up 7 runs, 1 earned, on 5 hits while walking 5 and striking out 6.