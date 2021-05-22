Brunswick : Officially Reopens Flagler County Plant to Expand Boston Whaler Production

Note: See a full list of jobs available at Boston Whaler here. What was once the 64-acre Sea Ray plant formally reopened today as Boston Whaler a little less than three years after Brunswick Corp. the parent of both companies, had shut down Flagler County’s largest manufacturing operation. It had 440 jobs at the time. Brunswick and Boston Whaler executives today project the plant will ramp up over the next 12 to 24 months back to 400 jobs, and likely more beyond that: boat-buying is brisk and demand for Boston Whaler is back-ordered well into 2023, the executives say, ensuring the stability of the plant for years to come.