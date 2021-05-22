Brunswick : Officially Reopens Flagler County Plant to Expand Boston Whaler Production
PALM COAST, Fla. - May 21, 2021 - Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and Boston Whaler today held a groundbreaking ceremony ahead of the reopening of its 225,000 square foot Flagler County manufacturing facility to expand production due to record demand for Boston Whaler's award-winning line of fiberglass boats. The expansion will increase production by 40 percent and bring more than 400 jobs to the local economy over the next 18-24 months.www.marketscreener.com