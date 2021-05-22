newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Brunswick : Officially Reopens Flagler County Plant to Expand Boston Whaler Production

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

PALM COAST, Fla. - May 21, 2021 - Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and Boston Whaler today held a groundbreaking ceremony ahead of the reopening of its 225,000 square foot Flagler County manufacturing facility to expand production due to record demand for Boston Whaler's award-winning line of fiberglass boats. The expansion will increase production by 40 percent and bring more than 400 jobs to the local economy over the next 18-24 months.

www.marketscreener.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Fla#Production Capacity#Boston Whaler#Brunswick Boat Group#Palm Coast#Brunswick Corporation#Mercury#Smartcraft#Advanced Systems Group#Motorguide#Mastervolt#Blue Sea Systems#Asg Connect#Land N Sea#Kellogg Marine#Lankhorst Taselaar#Quicksilver#Bayliner#Uttern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Related
Flagler County, FLflaglerlive.com

Rays of Promise: Boston Whaler Marks Reopening of Boating Plant, Projecting 400 Jobs and Orders Into 2023

Note: See a full list of jobs available at Boston Whaler here. What was once the 64-acre Sea Ray plant formally reopened today as Boston Whaler a little less than three years after Brunswick Corp. the parent of both companies, had shut down Flagler County’s largest manufacturing operation. It had 440 jobs at the time. Brunswick and Boston Whaler executives today project the plant will ramp up over the next 12 to 24 months back to 400 jobs, and likely more beyond that: boat-buying is brisk and demand for Boston Whaler is back-ordered well into 2023, the executives say, ensuring the stability of the plant for years to come.
Politicsbrunswickcountync.gov

Brunswick County issues Stage 1 – Water Conservation Alert

Bolivia, NC – To ensure adequate water is available for essential needs, Brunswick County has declared a Stage 1 Water Conservation Alert effective immediately. Water conservation alerts affect all customers of public water systems anywhere in Brunswick County. Brunswick County asks the users of public water systems throughout the county...
Flagler County, FLSt. Augustine Record

Fishing report: Tarpon in Flagler County, sea trout in Halifax River

Windy conditions slowed area anglers last week, but there were still plenty of bites up and down the coast. Capt. Mike Vickers (hammockbaitandtackle.com) said the Flagler Pier continues to see several kingfish, including some over 30 pounds. Fishing report:Flounder, tarpon, snook and trout plentiful in Volusia-Flagler area. 5 SPRING FOOTBALL...
New Brunswick, NJabc7ny.com

Crews battle fire at recycling plant in New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Crews are battling a fire at a recycling plant in New Jersey on Monday evening. The fire was reported at the Colgate Paper Stock Company on 12 Industrial Drive in Middlesex County. The blaze was up to 3 alarms just before 6 p.m., but...
Flagler County, FLpalmcoastobserver.com

Million-dollar home tops the sales list in Flagler County

A house in Ocean Hammock was the top real estate transaction for the week of April 8-14 in Flagler County in the Multiple Listing Service. 57 Cinnamon Beach Way LLC, of Palm Coast, sold 57 Cinnamon Beach Way to John and Jodie Armstrong, of Ocala, for $1,125,000. Built in 2019, the house is a 5/6 and has a swimming pool and 3,627 square feet. Following is a partial list of other transactions for the week.