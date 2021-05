Zack Snyder Says WB Rejected His Pitch For Another 300 Sequel. Nearly a week after claiming Warner Bros. “tortured” him while finishing his four-hour cut of Justice League, Zack Snyder continues to imply that his long-running partnership with the studio has come to an end. It turns out that the director had a completely separate brush with WB sometime during the last year. But instead of pitching a new trip to the DC Universe, he met with them about the possibility of another 300 follow-up. However, they weren’t crazy about his ideas.