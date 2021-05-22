newsbreak-logo
Director-General's live speech at Ministerial Meeting of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union on access to vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic for the African continent: Challenges to human security in Africa

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

Your Excellency Minister Sabri Boukadoum, Chair of the Peace and Security Council,. Your Excellency Vice-Prime Minister Christophe Lutundula,. Excellencies, Honourable Ministers, Distinguished Ambassadors, dear colleagues and friends,. I would like to thank the African Union Peace and Security Council for inviting me to take part in this important meeting. I...

Public Healthafricacdc.org

COMMUNIQUE OF THE HIGH-LEVEL EMERGENCY VIRTUAL MEETING OF AFRICAN MINISTERS OF HEALTH ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN AFRICA

African Ministers of Health endorsed an adapted strategy to fight COVID-19 underpinned by enhanced approaches to Prevent, Monitor, and Treat. We, African Union (AU) Ministers of Health gathered virtually under the leadership of H.E Mr. Félix Antoine TSHISEKEDI Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Chair of the AU; H.E Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa and the AU COVID-19 Champion; and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat, on the 8th of May 2021 for a high level emergency meeting to evaluate the Africa Joint Continental Strategy on COVID-19 implementation status and discuss ways to adapt and improve our response strategy in light of the continuous threat posed by the SARSCoV-2 virus.
Public Healthafricacdc.org

African Ministers of Health Back AU’s New PMT and 4D Partnership Tech Strategies to fight COVID-19

ADDIS ABABA, 18 May 2021: African Ministers of Health have committed to support the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s (Africa CDC), new initiatives to double down on the ongoing continental recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic at an emergency virtual summit held on 8 th May. The meeting was held under the auspices of the Chair of the African Union, H.E. Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa and AU COVID-19 Champion, and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat.
AfricaUN News Centre

Secretary-General's remarks to UN Security Council Open Debate on Peace and Security in Africa: "Addressing root causes of conflict while promoting post-pandemic recovery in Africa"

Thank you for the opportunity to brief the Council on the important subject of addressing the root causes of conflict while promoting post-pandemic recovery in Africa. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, I have warned of the risks it poses to people and societies around the world, especially in countries affected by conflict. The series of Policy Briefs I issued last year included one that focuses only on the impact of COVID-19 on Africa.
Alabama Public Radio

20 Million Africans Are Due For Their 2nd COVID Shot. But There's No Supply In Sight

When COVID-19 cases surged in Malawi in January, Alinafe Kasiya's family was hit hard. The disease killed his sister — a healthy, gregarious woman who was the heart and soul of their clan — just before her 44th birthday. Then another sister who had cared for the first came down with symptoms. Then Kasiya's 13-year-son got sick while at boarding school. Kasiya wasn't even allowed to visit the boy while he recovered.
Travelafricacdc.org

Multi-Sectoral Task Force on Trusted Travel and Safe Re-Opening of Borders to foster Saving Lives, Economies, and Livelihoods on the African Continent

Addis Ababa 24 May 2021 – African Ministers responsible for Health, ICT, and Transport have made a call to the African States to work towards harmonizing pre-entry and exit requirements for cross-border travel, increase mutual recognition, and cross-border information exchange. The Africa CDC, the lead COVID-19 response organ of the African Union, has gone further to provide a platform to member states to support this undertaking known as Trusted Travel (www.africacdc.org/trusted-travel). The Ministers also called for cross-collaboration among different sectors and stakeholders. The Call to Action comes under the umbrella of Africa Against COVID-19: “Saving Lives, Economies, and Livelihoods” campaign, which recognizes the need to define our “new normal” by striking a balance between saving lives, re-opening of economies, and revitalizing livelihoods within the African continent.
Lifestyleafricacdc.org

Kenya’s Statement on the Africa CDC Trusted Travels Platform

Your Excellencies, distinguished dignitaries, members of the media, ladies and gentleman, it gives me great pleasure to be joining my colleague Ministers and our very good friends at the Africa CDC to review the Joint Continental Strategy on COVID-19 since it was launched in February 2021. I am also proud...
Worldindustryglobalnews24.com

CHINA TO PROVIDE 40 AFRICAN COUNTRIES WITH COVID-19 VACCINES

China to provide 40 African countries with COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccines were said to be donated or sold at favorable prices. China has pledged roughly half a billion doses of its vaccines to more than 45 countries. In June Egypt will start locally producing China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine.
nawmagazine.com

COVIDHQ AFRICA: A New Platform Curating African Perspectives on the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVIDHQ Africa is a new digital platform providing African perspectives and narratives of how Africa is navigating the pandemic. As the continent rolls out COVID-19 vaccinations amid lingering misinformation, the platform’s role has become increasingly key. Find out more. COVIDHQ Africa , driven by the Mastercard Foundation in partnership with...
Worlddallassun.com

UN expresses solidarity with India in combating COVID-19

New York [US], May 25 (ANI): During his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed solidarity with the Indian government and people in their efforts against the second COVID-19 wave, informed the Permanent Mission of India to UN TS Tirumurti. According to a...
BusinessUN News Centre

Africa essential for sustainable development, poverty reduction and peace

Africa’s rich, diverse cultural and natural heritage, is important for sustainable development, poverty reduction, and “building and maintaining peace”, the UN chief said on Tuesday, marking the international day celebrating the continent. “This year’s Africa Day highlights arts, culture and heritage as levers for building the Africa we want”, Secretary-General...
WSOC Charlotte

Mali’s transitional president resigns while in detention

BAMAKO, Mali — (AP) — Mali’s transitional president and prime minister will be released from detention gradually after resigning in the presence of international arbitrators who are in the West African nation to mediate the political crisis, the adviser to the military authority who detained the two leaders said late Wednesday.
Politicsvestnikkavkaza.net

Putin sends Africa Day congratulations to African leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent congratulatory messages to heads of African states and governments, noting that African countries have reached significant successes in economy and social sphere, Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday at a conference of experts specializing in Africa.
Africahornobserver.com

AMISOM praises AU efforts towards peace and stability

The African Union Mission in Somalia, AMISOM, today joined the rest of the world to celebrate Africa Day, which brings together African countries and other parts of the world in a reflection of the continent's milestones, aspirations and challenges. Africa Day commemorates the founding of the Organization of the African...