SEC Champs! Razorbacks Crowned on Welch's Walk-Off Winner

FAYETTEVILLE — Not coincidentally, Arkansas beat Georgia the two games that senior reliever Kevin Kopps pitched and lost the game he rested in between. So Coach Dave Van Horn’s Razorbacks for the eighth consecutive SEC series prevailed at least twice of thrice in their 3-game sets upping their overall record to 36-9 and SEC record to 17-7 sharing best in the West with the Mississippi State team they swept back in March at Starkville, Miss. and also tied for the SEC Overall with 17-7 SEC East leader Tennessee.