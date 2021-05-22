newsbreak-logo
SEC Champs! Razorbacks Crowned on Welch's Walk-Off Winner

arkansasrazorbacks.com
Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas Razorbacks are the outright SEC champions. Charlie Welch’s walk-off RBI double in the come-from-behind 4-3 win against No. 9 Florida on Friday night at Baum Walker Stadium will live in the memory of Hog fans for the rest of time. The Razorback pinch hitter drove home Casey Opitz from third to clinch Arkansas’ first regular-season SEC championship since 2004 and the Razorbacks’ first outright overall title since 1999.

