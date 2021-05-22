newsbreak-logo
How to Sketch your Data Science Ideas With Excalidraw

Cover picture for the articleStop using Words to Describe your Ideas. Use Drawings instead. If you want your manager or colleague to understand your ideas for a project, don’t show them only words or a chunk of code. Use graphs or diagrams. Imagine you want to explain with your manager the process of training...

Computerstowardsdatascience.com

The Data Science Journey

All who boldly step forth on the Data Science Journey come from different backgrounds and inclinations. Some are inclined toward math, others a little programming or AI. There may be comfort in computer science, and fear of statistics, or vice versa, or neither, or both. The reason for divergence is that Data Science is not compulsory. All who pursue Data Science, despite the varied backgrounds or lack thereof, are united by one thread: a commitment to learn.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Feature Engineering of DateTime Variables for Data Science, Machine Learning

DateTime fields require Feature Engineering to turn them from data to insightful information that can be used by our Machine Learning Models. This post is divided into 3 parts and a Bonus section towards the end, we will use a combination of inbuilt pandas and NumPy functions as well as our functions to extract useful features.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

My Secrets to Writing A Successful Data Science Blog

How I grew to 20,000 followers in just over a year. At the beginning of 2020, I simply used Medium as a “medium” for documenting my learnings for data science on a weekly basis. I didn’t even know what Medium was at the time — I honestly thought it was an alternative to WordPress.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to move your data science solution into a hands off state

Once you’ve developed a data science solution it’s easy to tinker with it indefinitely: running it manually, making small changes to the output, iterating on the model. This is not ideal — once you have a solution you’re happy with ideally you should be able to leave it running with minimal input from you, unless something falls over.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

General Setup for Data Science Projects in Python with macOS Big Sur

Installing CLT, Xcode, Hombrew, Python, and Pip for beginners. This blog is part of an ongoing series of tutorials called Data in Day. Follow these tutorials to create your first end-to-end data science project in just one day. This is a fun easy project that will teach you the basics of setting up your computer for a data science project and introduce you to some of the most popular tools available. It is a great way to get acquainted with the data science workflow. Check this space for updates about this ongoing project.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Engineering essentials for data science

The programming concepts in the “Analytics Essentials for Data Science” post covered how to work with data once it’s sitting in front of you. These concepts are sufficient if your workflow looks something like downloading a CSV from Google Drive onto your laptop, analyzing the data, then attaching a PDF to a report.
Visual Arttowardsdatascience.com

Turn Your Photos into Artistic Sketches with Code

In this article, I will show you how to convert your photos into hand-drawn art pieces using python code. As an art and tech enthusiast, I decided to combine both fields in a straightforward project. This project will show you that programming is not just about finding solutions to coding problems. Programming can also be used to showcase your creativity in action, for example, by creating pencil sketched-looking artworks.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

5 Steps to Landing Your First Data Science Job

It might be difficult, but it’s not impossible. In today’s world, no matter what field you’re in, getting a job is not just a difficult task but often seems impossible. This feeling only intensifies when we are addressing getting a job in tech. In addition to the complication laid on the workforce by the pandemic, finding a job in tech has the added challenge of the mismatch between supply and demand.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Don’t start learning data science with neural networks

I often meet students that start their journey towards data science with Keras, Tensorflow and, generally speaking, Deep Learning. They build tons of neural networks like crazy, but in the end they fail with their models because they don’t know machine learning enough nor they are able to apply the necessary pre-processing techniques needed for making neural networks work.
ComputersPosted by
Hacker Noon

Creating A Data Science Pipeline That Works Correctly

I’ve been there - studying model output for hours to check a model is working. There are better ways than that. For example, designing backtests to check a model does better than a baseline. The trouble with these methods is they don’t categorically show that a model is doing exactly as it is designed to do; they’re also not automated, or (as with a backtest) are expensive to run. Sometimes, they’re also harder to design than the model itself!
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

“Can I get a data science job with no prior experience?”

Overcoming the chicken and egg problem when job hunting. Looking for an entry-level data science job is difficult. I like to call it the chicken and egg problem, because nobody will give you a job without experience, and you can’t gain experience without a job. Most of the messages I...
Economytowardsdatascience.com

Data Science and Creative Destruction

How Data Science Will Change the Structure of Non-Tech Companies. By Creative Destruction, we mean the processes that increases the efficiency and leads to replacement or downsizing of a business. For example, invention of cars made the job of a coachman (driver of a horse-drawn carriage) obsolete. The whole industry of coachmen was almost wiped out.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Data Science vs Business Intelligence: Here’s the Difference

Before the prominence of data science jobs came the field of business intelligence. Although they may have been previously very similar positions, as the two roles have become more popular, the roles have also become more defined. With that being said, it is still important to note that there can be quite a bit of overlap between these positions depending on where you end up working. I will be discussing the differences and similarities that I have seen from my own career, as well as from real job descriptions. Keep on reading if you would like an account of the main defining traits of data science and business intelligence careers, as well as comparisons between them.
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
Hacker Noon

Python Libraries For Data Science

The Python programming language is assisting the developers in creating standalone PC games, mobiles, and other similar enterprise applications. Python has in excess of 1, 37,000 libraries which help in many ways. In this data-centric world, most consumers demand relevant information during their buying process. The companies also need data scientists for achieving deep insights by processing the big data.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

AutoML will not replace your data science profession

Many people who are already data scientists or new to the field of data science are looking at an answer to the question “Will AutoML (Automated Machine Learning) replace data scientists?” Asking a question like this is very reasonable because Automation has already been introduced to Machine Learning and it plays a key role in the modern world. In addition to that, people who want to become data scientists are thinking about ways to secure a spot in the job market for a long period of time.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Data Science Skills are the New Baseline for Any Job

I teach data analytics and data science. Enrollment for my classes significantly picked up in 2020. While I believe job loss was the main instigator of the increase, there's one interesting fact I need to share about the students in my classes. Most of them are not trying to become data scientists.
Entertainmentmymodernmet.com

100+ Drawing Ideas That Will Get You Sketching Right Now

Practice is a vital part of perfecting your drawing skills. Learning the basics and repeating them over and over again is the only way to improve. For proof, just check out what a few years of drawing practice can do. It’s truly incredible the progress that you can make by dedicating time to this pursuit. Those who do have gone from scrawling simple figure sketches to fully-rendered portraits in seemingly no time.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Make your Science FAIR with Zenodo

How to use the Zenodo REST API to upload data with Python. Published data should be FAIR: Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable. Data repositories, such as Zenodo, help ensure research projects are FAIR. Zenodo is a free platform that allows anyone to upload and store data, making it searchable and...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to build and use custom python packages for data science project

In data science projects, we use similar steps depending on the nature of the problem. Usually, a data science project consists of problem identification, data collection and preparation, feature engineering, training and testing model, and deployment. In these steps, several functions are used. A data scientist needs to use those functions over and over again in different projects. For example, a data scientist imports different models to train and then fits the model with training data and then predicts based on the fitted model. To evaluate the model, he/she needs to use some form of evaluation metrics also such as Mean Absolute Percentage Error(MAPE). Therefore, if the codes used repeatedly can be saved somewhere and reused all the time, it will save a lot of time and make the code much cleaner than last time. This is where building custom packages can help a data scientist create reusable codes.