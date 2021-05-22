How to Sketch your Data Science Ideas With Excalidraw

Before the prominence of data science jobs came the field of business intelligence. Although they may have been previously very similar positions, as the two roles have become more popular, the roles have also become more defined. With that being said, it is still important to note that there can be quite a bit of overlap between these positions depending on where you end up working. I will be discussing the differences and similarities that I have seen from my own career, as well as from real job descriptions. Keep on reading if you would like an account of the main defining traits of data science and business intelligence careers, as well as comparisons between them.