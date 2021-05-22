How to Sketch your Data Science Ideas With Excalidraw

In data science projects, we use similar steps depending on the nature of the problem. Usually, a data science project consists of problem identification, data collection and preparation, feature engineering, training and testing model, and deployment. In these steps, several functions are used. A data scientist needs to use those functions over and over again in different projects. For example, a data scientist imports different models to train and then fits the model with training data and then predicts based on the fitted model. To evaluate the model, he/she needs to use some form of evaluation metrics also such as Mean Absolute Percentage Error(MAPE). Therefore, if the codes used repeatedly can be saved somewhere and reused all the time, it will save a lot of time and make the code much cleaner than last time. This is where building custom packages can help a data scientist create reusable codes.