The Art of the Solo Break
• Use rhythmic "push-pull" technique to create momentum. • Extend your lines with turnaround progressions. • Build tension with repetitive motifs. {u'media': u'[rebelmouse-document-pdf 10177 site_id=20368559 original_filename="SoloBreak-May21.pdf"]', u'file_original_url': u'https://roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms/documents/10177/SoloBreak-May21.pdf', u'type': u'pdf', u'id': 10177, u'media_html': u'SoloBreak-May21.pdf'}. The solo break can often be one of the most exciting moments in a jazz recording....www.premierguitar.com