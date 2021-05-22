The Art of the Solo Break

Isaiah Collier’s new album, Cosmic Transitions, is inspired by his fascination with the planet Mercury. “It is through Mercury [that] we think, speak, commute, and travel,” he writes in the LP’s liner notes. “When this planet enters ‘retrograde,’ it shifts everything in the polar opposite direction…I find it to be the ultimate test of self-control and a certain spiritual development.” On this album, a five-part, 56-minute suite of contemplative arrangements and aggressive free jazz, Collier tries to convey the wisdom he’s learned during retrograde: forgiveness, humility, understanding, truth, and guidance. It makes for an excellent set of far-reaching compositions on which he and his band, The Chosen Few, search for something beyond Earth. Much like the ancestor guiding this work, Collier creates open-ended music designed to connect with another realm.