Vancouver Ballet Folklórico starts Art Space in the Park

FOURTH PLAIN VILLAGE — Traditional Mexican folk dance group Vancouver Ballet Folklórico recently started holding its “Espacio de Arte en el Parque” (Art Space in the Park) in partnership with ARTSTRA and Fourth Plain Forward. Taking place at Evergreen Park, the program is held from 4 to 6 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of the month from May to October. “It’s for the local kids and families of the Fourth Plain community that wish to create art and be able to express themselves,” said the organization’s spokeswoman, Marianna Cruz. “Since we are still in a pandemic, many people had to stay inside. With this program, families and children are able to enjoy making art in the park. We personally know the positive impact that making art brings.” Dancers from the group, embracing the culture of Mexico, join various activities and dance to songs during the event. Learn more at http://www.danzaspre-hispanicasyfolklordemexico.com.