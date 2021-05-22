newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vancouver, WA

Vancouver Ballet Folklórico starts Art Space in the Park

By The Columbian Published:
Columbian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOURTH PLAIN VILLAGE — Traditional Mexican folk dance group Vancouver Ballet Folklórico recently started holding its “Espacio de Arte en el Parque” (Art Space in the Park) in partnership with ARTSTRA and Fourth Plain Forward. Taking place at Evergreen Park, the program is held from 4 to 6 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of the month from May to October. “It’s for the local kids and families of the Fourth Plain community that wish to create art and be able to express themselves,” said the organization’s spokeswoman, Marianna Cruz. “Since we are still in a pandemic, many people had to stay inside. With this program, families and children are able to enjoy making art in the park. We personally know the positive impact that making art brings.” Dancers from the group, embracing the culture of Mexico, join various activities and dance to songs during the event. Learn more at http://www.danzaspre-hispanicasyfolklordemexico.com.

www.columbian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vancouver, WA
Vancouver, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Space#Ballet Dancers#Event Space#Community#October#Mexican#Artstra#Evergreen Park#Kids#Mexico#Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Arts
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Washington Stateyaktrinews.com

New concerts added to Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. – The Washington State Fair has added five more concerts to its 2021 Columbia Bank Concert Series. Joining the ticket this summer are Roger Daltrey, Founding member/singer of The Who; Bishop Briggs and Noah Cyrus, pop acts boasting 1.5 billion cumulative streams; Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians; Sublime with Rome, reggae rock crowd pleasers armed with a new album; and Lee Brice, a country music star with eight #1 singles.
Vancouver, WAColumbian

Student artwork will hang in U.S. Capitol building

SHUMWAY — Andreea Coroi of Vancouver School of Arts and Academics took first place in Southwest Washington’s Congressional Art Competition, announced on May 7 by Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground. Coroi’s work called “Mellona” will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol building for one year, while second- and third-place students, Kylana Hegnes and Tyler McKinley, of Kelso High School, will have their art displayed in Beutler’s office in Vancouver. Student art was voted on by a panel of judges from across the region. “Southwest Washington students really showed up and put their artistic talents on display in this year’s Congressional Art Competition,” Herrera Beutler said in a news release. “I was thrilled that we received a number of stunning submissions, and I want to thank every single student who submitted their artwork.”
Clark County, WAkptv.com

On the Go with Joe for Dozer Day 2021

RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) – A local event that puts the fun of construction on display is back after a year hiatus. After not happening last year due to the pandemic, Dozer Day is happening at the Clark County Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. For...
Vancouver, WAKATU.com

Dozer Day returns to Vancouver with construction site drive-thru

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Dozer Day is back! And this year it brought families right in the middle of a construction zone. Dozer Day at the Clark County Fairgrounds was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, however, organizers planned a drive-thru Dozer Day that simulated driving through an active construction zone.
Clark County, WAColumbian

People in Business

Sherrie Jones was hired as executive director of the Southwest Washington Contractors Association. She previously was the executive director of Leadership Clark County and business development director at Camas Meadows Golf Course. The association is comprised of commercial construction professionals. FISH of Vancouver hired Roxie Doty as a volunteer coordinator....
Vancouver, WAColumbian

The Vancouver Clinic offers vaccine appointments for 12- to 15-year-olds

The Vancouver Clinic will start providing shots for 12- to 15-year-olds starting Tuesday, but people can start booking appointments now. A guardian or parent must accompany people in that age range to their appointment. Vancouver Clinic is planning to add more first-dose appointments next week to accommodate the newly eligible people.
Vancouver, WAoregonherald.com

PeaceHealth Southwest luminary event photos and video clips

VANCOUVER, Washington - To celebrate National Hospital & Healthcare Workers Week, PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, WA honored its caregivers this evening, creating a beautiful luminary display to acknowledge the extraordinary sacrifices they have made caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. The beautiful display lighted the garden path...
Clark County, WAClarkCountyToday

PeaceHealth Southwest luminary lighting event to be held Thursday

Throughout the afternoon caregivers will place paper bags containing LED candles along the garden path outside PeaceHealth Southwest’s Firstenburg Tower. PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center caregivers will create a luminary lighting display Thursday evening May 13 to honor the healthcare heroes who have courageously served patients throughout the pandemic, along with patients we have lost to COVID-19.
thereflector.com

Clark County Quilters May VIRTUAL meeting

Clark County Quilters will meet on Thursday, May 13, at 7 p.m. via Zoom Our guest speaker will be Lea McComas who will present "Driving in the Dark: My Journey in Fabric Art." With years spent teaching and living abroad, Lea's lifelong journey has taken her from traditional quilting to art quilts with many side trips along the way. A short meeting will follow, with announcements and member Show and Tell quilts.
Clark County, WAthereflector.com

DOGPAW reaches out at Lucky Dog Park

Among the usual commotion of dogs running, playing, sniffing, and “doing their business” with their owners nearby at Lucky Dog Park in Brush Prairie on May 8, several volunteers and members of the park’s chief operators were busy either picking up the results of said business, clearing brush along fencing, or using tools for park maintenance.