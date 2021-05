A leaker has corroborated a previous report that OnePlus is working on a MediaTek-powered phone. The phone is believed to be equipped with the Dimensity 1200 flagship SoC. OnePlus has relied on Snapdragon silicon since its inception, with everything from the OnePlus One to the OnePlus 9 series using Qualcomm chipsets. We heard a report earlier this year that the manufacturer will use MediaTek power for the first time, and now another source has seemingly corroborated this claim.