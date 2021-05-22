Virginia woman to race for US at 24-hour world championship

Brandon Overton of Evans, GA, is making a habit of winning at Virginia Motor Speedway. With the Virginia Is For Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth win, Overton has now won the last three marquee events in a row at the ½ mile speed plant. Overton would fall back to ninth before working his way back to the front, passing Jimmy Ownes of Newport, TN, on lap 40 for the lead. Overton would fend off Owens with ten laps to go to score his second career, King of the Commonwealth triumph, and $20,000 paycheck in front of a fantastic crowd.