After hiatus, AMP announces concerts for summer, fall

ROGERS, Ark. — After a yearlong hiatus because of the pandemic, the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion — the nearest full-sized, outdoor concert amphitheater to Joplin — is gearing up for a summer of music covering all the major genres.

“People have missed going to shows and experiencing live music, and they are excited about the opportunity to get out again,” said Jennifer Wilson, the pavilion’s public relations director.

Two of the 20 planned shows — the July 28 Phish concert and the Oct. 2 Machine Gun Kelly concert — have already sold out, Wilson said.

Leading off the 2021 concert season is Chicago, a rock band with horn players that formed in 1967 but is still producing music today. They’ll take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday, June 25, and play some of their greatest hits, such as “25 or 6 to 4” and “Hard Habit to Break.”

Other big acts making stops in Northwest Arkansas include Shinedown, the Dave Matthews Band, Alanis Morissette and Jason Aldean, who is returning to the stage after a 14-month hiatus.

“Compared to previous years, of course this season is starting later than normal. ... and in order to give us more of a full season, it will run later into the fall than normal,” Wilson said.

The remaining 2021 Arkansas Music Pavilion concerts are as follows:

• Lindsey Stirling: Tuesday, July 27.

• Lady A: Saturday, Aug. 7.

• The Black Crowes: Tuesday, Aug. 10.

• The Avett Brothers, with Tyler Childers: Friday, Aug. 13.

• Alanis Morissette, with Garbage and Liz Phair: Saturday, Aug. 14.

• Luke Bryan: Tuesday, Aug. 17.

• Jim Gaffigan: Saturday, Aug. 28.

• Jason Aldean: Thursday, Sept. 9.

• Brothers Osborne: Friday, Sept. 17.

• Megadeth and Lamb of God: Wednesday, Sept. 22.

• Shinedown: Sunday, Sept. 26.

• Thomas Rhett: Sunday, Oct. 3.

• Melissa Etheridge: Sunday, Oct. 10.

• Dave Matthews Band: Wednesday, Oct. 13.

• Needtobreathe: Tuesday, Oct. 19.

• Jonas Brothers: Thursday, Oct. 21.

• Dierks Bentley: Friday, Oct. 22.

“Our team works hard every season to present a good mix of artists, and this season is no different,” Wilson said. “You can see anything from comedy to jam bands and rock to country and even things in between.”

The Arkansas Music Pavilion, 67 miles south of Joplin and located just off Arkansas Highway 249 in Benton County, opened June 7, 2014, with a sold-out performance by Blake Shelton. Since then, it averages 200,000 concertgoers each year. In 2020, the facility underwent a $17.2 million expansion, which increased capacity from 9,000 to 11,000 people and added several major features, including a 15,000-square-foot plaza housing an 80-foot bar.

For more information, go to waltonartscenter.org/amp.